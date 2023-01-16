Instead of dragging herself out of bed every morning for 7:30 a.m. lectures, Emily Mitchell can sleep in until lunchtime thanks to her all-afternoon class schedule.
This dramatic shift in sleep schedules has its consequences, though. Large shifts in sleep cycles can bring about health problems, both mentally and physically.
To help combat these issues, Michelle Garrison has some tips for getting back into a regular sleep cycle.
“It’s not just what’s going on during sleep,” the sleep science professor said. “We also look at short- and long-term consequences of inadequate sleep and the different hormonal releases from circadian rhythms.”
The circadian rhythm is the body’s natural hormonal cycle, which follows a 24-hour biological clock.
“Everything from different hormonal releases to cell repair follows circadian rhythms,” Garrison said. “(They tell us) when our biological night is, and that is heavily influenced by light exposure.”
This biological clock doesn’t always line up with actual daylight hours.
“When we sleep at a time that is in line with our circadian (rhythms),” said Garrison, “we are more likely to get good sleep.”
Students often struggle with having to cut down their sleep hours once they return to school.
“I slept around 12 to 14 hours per day at home,” said Mitchell, a sophomore in the College of Science. “I sleep around nine hours now because of classes, but I don’t have to get up early most days.”
Mitchell is an in-state student, so she says her readjustment process is more “annoying” than it is difficult.
In terms of sleep hours, Garrison recommends an individualized approach for college students.
“College students are at an age where (the hours) can vary,” she said. “Some students are meeting the sleeping needs of a typical adolescent, needing closer to nine hours of sleep a night, but some are a bit further along in development where they (only) need seven to eight hours.”
Another major issue that students—specifically those who live out-of-state—face is time zone change.
“(The time difference) is about an hour, but it still messes with my routine,” said Jenna Chie, a freshman in the College of Engineering.
As a way to adjust to this jet lag, Garrison says that the best strategy is to attempt a gradual change in routine.
“Try to shift (when you go to bed) around five to fifteen minutes every night toward your desired time,” Garrison said. “If we try to shift by huge amounts all at once, our circadian (rhythm) doesn’t quite catch up.”
With the new semester having just started, many students have a renewed motivation to catch up on sleep and exercise.
“I’ve been trying to hold myself accountable and go to bed early,” said Bea Cortes, a freshman in the College of Engineering. “I still end up pretty tired by the end of the week.”
Cortes and her friends, including Chie, go to the gym together before morning classes, which they admit is difficult. However, they are still focused on keeping this routine in hopes of getting into better habits for the semester.
Garrison has two main tips to help regulate sleep cycles and circadian rhythms. First, she recommends taking time and planning out a regulation strategy. Besides the five to 15 minute increments as mentioned before, Garrison suggests the more intense “flipping over” technique.
“This is especially (useful) for when someone has really shifted their cycle,” she said. “They can stay up basically all night until it’s the time when they should be going to sleep. They can get a relatively quick circadian reset that way, like if you were flying across the country.”
Garrison will be teaching a sleep science class this summer. She will also be leading a research lab around sleep and late night media use.
“I’m always looking for students who are both interested in sleep and can play video games,” she said.