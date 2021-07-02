Statistics show that the Greek and cooperative organizations’ grades once again exceed the all-campus undergraduate average for Purdue’s spring semester.
The all-fraternity, sorority and cooperative life members averaged a 3.31 GPA in the spring compare to the all-undergraduate average of 3.26. Similarly, the cumulative GPA average was 3.33 for the Greeks and cooperates while the undergraduate GPA of 3.30.
The fraternity, sorority and cooperative life population represents 18.8 percent of Purdue undergraduates. There were 6,141 students associated with those as part of the undergraduate total population of 32,671.
The average membership of the Greek and cooperative organizations was 67.5.
There were 91 fraternity, sorority and cooperative life organizations in the spring. Within that total are five different councils – the Interfraternity Council groups (42 groups, averaging 72 members each), Panhellenic Association (21 groups averaging 125), Purdue Cooperative Council (11 groups averaging 27), Multicultural Greek Council (10 groups averaging 15) and National Pan-Hellenic Council (7 groups averaging 9 members).
The highest academic achieving organizations among the various council representations were:
• Beta Upsilon Chi (64 members) and Lambda Chi Alpha (28 members) tied for the top Interfraternity Council GPA with 3.48
• Phi Mu, Panhellenic Association, at 3.59 with 139 members
• Twin Pines, Purdue Cooperative Council, at 3.60 GPA among 23 members
• Delta Phi Lambda, Multicultural Greek Council, at 3.63 with 18 members
• Phi Beta Sigma, National Pan-Hellenic Council, at 3.16 from 9 members
The largest organization among all 91 groups was IFC’s Zeta Beta Tau with 150 members, followed closely by Panhellnic’s Kappa Alpha Theta’s 149 members. The top fund-raising philanthropic organization was Delta Delta Delta with $32,000 and Pi Kappa Phi raising $31,600. Phi Delta Theta had the most service hours by a wide margin, contributing 1,269. The closest to that total was Alpha Gamma Delta with 861 service hours.
The largest academic college enrollment was Health and Human Science. That area comprised 21 percent of the population followed by Polytechnic Institute at 12 percent followed by the School of Management with 11 percent. Engineering students are compartmentalized into the various schools that comprise those areas, but collectively all engineering disciplines represent 24 percent of the community.
Graduation rates by the fraternity, sorority and cooperative life community exceeds that of other undergraduates. The four-year graduation rate for the community was 69 percent while the average undergraduate was 63 percent. The five-year graduation rates were 86 and 79 respectively and the six-year’s were 89 percent to 83 percent.
Thirteen of the 91 groups were on some level of probation by their governing groups or Purdue with none of them having Level 4 violations (defined as “serious violations resulting in withdrawal or suspensions of recognition). However, three organizations were at Level 3 (“significant and/or repeat violations generally resulting in long-term probation, limitation of privileges, membership review or probated suspension” as described by Purdue procedures).
The ethnicity of the groups is overwhelming white – 79.3 percent – compared to the entire undergraduate population at 63.1 percent. The next largest category was Asian, which was 5.8 percent of the Greeks and cooperatives compared to 10.8 percent of the university population. A total of 4.4 percent of the Greeks and Cooperatives were two or more races while the student body as a whole was 4.2 percent. The Black population in the community was 1.8 percent while it was 2.6 percent of the entire undergraduate population.
The fraternity, sorority and cooperative life groups contributed 14,883 hours toward community service and raised $188,769, or nearly $31 per member in the spring semester.