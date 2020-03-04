Moderation was the word of the night, as Purdue President Mitch Daniels took the stage with former Sens. Evan Bayh and Joe Lieberman.
The third event in the series titled "Democracy, Civility and Freedom of Expression" discussed various topics of concern in today’s political scene.
“Our invited speakers have explored principles of leadership and group participation and have modeled for us the skill of listening,” said John Gates, vice provost for diversity and inclusion.
Daniels started off the conversation by talking about the shift from bipartisan cooperation to political extremism and the ever-deepening party divide.
Bayh recounted his own experiences as a senator when bipartisanship was required to make progress.
“Can it be better than what it is now? Yes. Will it be easy? Most definitely not,” he said. “In the United States, people run the country, not the senators. It’s our job to make sure they represent what we actually want.”
The senators were mostly in agreement about what they described as the degradation of American politics, but they disagreed about the upcoming presidential elections.
“As an asset, Joe Biden might bring a sense of calmness to the presidency,” Lieberman said.
Another thing that was brought up over the course of the conversation was journalist Michael Gerson’s remarks in a Washington Post article on how incivility is sometimes mistaken for authenticity.
Bayh's response received a standing ovation.
“What America needs today is not more hatred," he said. "It needs love and fellowship."
Pablo Balcazar, a senior in the College of Liberal Arts, asked about the electability of a moderate candidate, given their poor performance at the state and federal level.
"In the last election, President Trump won because he was able to reach the independent candidates," Lieberman said. "That's how important a moderate candidate can be. You need to elect someone that can not only reach the moderate voters on their own side, but can cross the divide and reach moderates in the other party as well."
"I suspect that regardless of who the Democrats nominate the election will be pretty close, just because the country is so polarized," added senator Bayh.
“I came to this talk because I went to the first one and I thought that it was really interesting,” said Apekshya Chhetri, a freshman in the College of Engineering. “I think they talked about a lot of issues that are important to us today.”
"In today's political system, the notion of a compromise has become synonymous with betrayal, and if things are going to get better, that has to change," Lieberman said.