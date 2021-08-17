Purdue announced that 40,476, or 76%, of all West Lafayette students, faculty and staff have submitted proof of vaccination, with some areas showing significantly higher percentages.
Of students living in University Residences this fall, 84% have submitted valid proof of full vaccination to date, as have 86% of faculty, according to a Tuesday morning press release.
Fully vaccinated individuals who have not yet submitted their documentation, as well as partially vaccinated individuals in process, are not included in the campus vaccination rate, the release said.
"Vaccination against COVID-19 is a key component of the university’s Protect Purdue efforts to combat the spread of the virus on campus this fall," the release said, "coupled with pre-arrival testing for those moving into University Residences and Fraternity/Sorority/Co-Operative Living spaces, routine surveillance testing of the unvaccinated, the use of face masks in all indoor spaces by all, and ensuring all Boilermakers have a personal plan to quarantine or isolate, if necessary, particularly the unvaccinated."
Those who do not submit valid proof of vaccination will be required to take part in routine surveillance testing, which will begin Monday, the first day of classes, and will be as frequent as weekly for many, per the release.
With one week before classes, Purdue released a breakdown of its vaccine data:
- 75% of all students have submitted valid proof of full vaccination, more than double the current vaccination rate of those ages 16-19 (35.9%), 20-24 (36.4%) and 25-29 (33.2%) in the state of Indiana, as reported by Indiana Department of Health.
- 84% of students living in university residences have submitted valid proof of full vaccination.
- 76% of students in Fraternity, Sorority, and Co-operative Life have submitted valid proof of full vaccination.
- 86% of faculty members have submitted valid proof of full vaccination.
- Purdue Athletics reports that more than 85% of its students-athletes and staff are fully vaccinated.
“We are pleased that so many of our students, faculty and staff have taken responsibility and chosen to get vaccinated,” Eric Barker, dean of the College of Pharmacy and leader of the Protect Purdue Health Monitoring and Surveillance team, said in the release. “But the work is not done. Our real goal is to provide the safest environment possible for our campus community and to protect our in-person educational operation.
"We want our rate of validated vaccinations to increase to 80%-90% overall and those rates are in our sights. We are seeing more individuals submitting their documentation each day and our on-site clinic continues to vaccinate students as they arrive on campus, as well as faculty and staff.”