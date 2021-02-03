A student-created art installment will be established on the second floor of Krach Leadership Center at the end of the semester. The theme for the submissions is “Students are the Spirit of Purdue,” with the hope that applicants will take this opportunity to represent themselves and everything being a student, individual and Boilermaker means to them.
“Do they feel empowered? Unique? Accepted?” head of the mural project Bethany Lengacher asked. “We want to see the hearts of students through this project. Submissions will be adapted to fit a paint-by-number design, but can be in any media when submitted.”
“We are still accepting applications and would love to see artwork from more students,” Lengacher said.
The installment will be a series of student-designed pieces. The committee in charge of the project will pick three designs and work with the artists to modify the designs into paint-by-number templates on large canvases. Once the weather warms up, Purdue Student Government will host “public painting days” where anyone can come and paint a section of the murals to be a part of the creation of the designs, said Lengacher.
“The best part is that the public painting requires little to no skill, so anyone can do it,” Lengacher said.
The placement of this installment has been renegotiated several times, as it was initially intended to be a semi-permanent piece on the outside of the building.
The committee in charge of the project decided it was best to leave room for the project’s growth, should future generations of students see fit to make changes to the installation. For that reason, the murals will be hung in designated spots on the walls on the second floor of Krach Leadership Center, near the PSG offices.
Lengacher said she had the idea for the art installation after making a comment to a friend that Purdue should incorporate more art into its image.
“This comment was not meant as a slight to the beloved red brick, of course, but as a desire to promote the mental and emotional well-being of everyone who has the privilege to visit our campus,” she said.
Other Purdue students agreed with Lengacher.
“As an art major, I think it would be great to have more art around campus,” said Hayley Hornung, senior in the College of Liberal Arts. “Having it around shows how diverse Purdue is and how well rounded the students are. Plus, having art would make campus more vibrant and visually appealing.”
Emery Frey, a freshman in the College of Pharmacy, said she believes artwork can attract potential students to a school.
“When Purdue made the murals on Third Street, my family and I specifically visited to see them,” she said. “Art can draw people to campus to come visit. If we had more art, people might recognize Purdue as a prettier campus.”
When Lengacher presented this idea to PSG, members of the senate and the PSG executives agreed to work with her and her team to make her vision a reality.
“Now, the project has evolved more than I ever imagined,” she said. “I am able to pull in students of all types in the design, painting, installation and dedication of the final products, and I could not be more excited to see how students like me will identify with the pieces we select.”
Students may submit applications until Feb. 5, using the survey link in this story at purdueexponent.org.