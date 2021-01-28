A Purdue student was arrested for battery in the Tippecanoe County Jail after being arrested earlier and booked by Purdue police Saturday morning.
Garrett Lee, a junior and former member of the Purdue Track and Field team, was arrested by the Purdue University Police Department for public intoxication after he was seen stumbling near Grant and State Streets around 1 a.m. Saturday. PUPD Capt. Song Kang said the West Lafayette Police Department was originally called, but couldn’t locate Lee. Lee was then spotted by a Purdue police officer near the Agriculture Administration building, where he had an “aggressive stand” with the officer, Kang said.
Lee was arrested on preliminary charges of public intoxication and resisting arrest, Kang said, and he was booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail soon after.
Once Lee was in his cell, Sgt. Andy Cree of the Tippecanoe County Police Department said the security camera in his cell was activated to “monitor” Lee, because he was still intoxicated.
When the security camera was turned on, Cree said, Lee was seen crouching over his cellmate with both hands around his throat.
Lee’s cellmate told police that he wasn’t really being choked, and was more just shocked to find Lee on top of him, according to Cree. Because of this, Cree said Lee was charged with preliminary battery, but not strangulation.
At 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Lee posted a $250 cash bond and was released from jail. Charges have not yet been brought against him by a prosecutor.
Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said in an email that he was unable to comment on disciplinary actions taken against specific students, but confirmed that Lee is still enrolled as a student at the University.
Doty also referred to the Student Code of Conduct, which makes no mention of students facing criminal charges, saying that all disciplinary investigations occur with the assumption of innocence.
Lee was a member of the Track and Field team his freshman and sophomore year, but is not listed on the 2020-21 roster as of Monday morning. Charlie Healy, assistant strategic communications director for Track and Field, confirmed that Lee is no longer on the team, but did not specify whether Lee had been removed from the team after the incident or had left the team previously.
Lee did not respond to an emailed request for comment as of Wednesday night.