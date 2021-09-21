Events for Purdue's Family Weekend, which will take place from Oct. 22 to 24, were published on Purdue's website.
Friday's events will include free rides on the Boilermaker Special throughout the day, bingo in Wiley Hall in the afternoon and a BBQ dinner at Memorial Mall.
Saturday's main event will be the football game against Wisconsin on Saturday, Oct. 23. Tickets can be purchased on the Purdue Athletics website. A variety of activities before the game will be hosted at Weist Plaza. The All-American Marching Band will perform on Slayter Hill before the game.
Sunday's events are highlighted by the soccer game against Indiana at 1 p.m. Tickets are free. A corn maze will also open at Oak Hill Tree Farm and a pumpkin harvest will be held at Dull's Tree Farm.
Many colleges will be hosting events for Family Weekend, including a Friday evening tour of the Honors College, a Saturday morning reception by the College of Science, an open house with the College of Agriculture and a tailgate hosted by both Exploratory Studies and the College of Education.
The France A. Córdova Recreational Center will offer discounted guest passes and GroupX classes throughout Family Weekend. In addition, games of bowling and billiards will be discounted throughout the weekend at Purdue Memorial Union's Rack and Roll.
A full list of activities for Family Weekend can be found on the Purdue website. The time for the football game vs. Wisconsin has yet to be announced. Some of the activities for the weekend are still events being finalized and will be added to the website once confirmed, the website states.