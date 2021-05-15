Purdue President Mitch Daniels congratulated more than 5,500 graduates Saturday morning in Ross Ade Stadium for their perseverance during a difficult year, while underscoring the administration's decision to stay open along the way.
After graduates slowly proceeded into the stands for more than 40 minutes, Daniels made his entrance on the campus-renowned "couch cart."
Knowledge of how to weigh statistics and other information will serve the graduates well, Daniels told them in his commencement speech, as that knowledge served Purdue administrators.
"Keeping Purdue open last fall so that you could stay on schedule and graduate today," he said, waiting for applause to abate, "required the daily examination of COVID-19 infection rates and patterns of its spread on and around the campus."
Others responded poorly, Daniels said, and some universities were too fearful to open at all.
"Starting soon, these decisions will be yours to make" in other areas of their lives, he told the graduates.
"This last year, many of your elders failed this test of leadership," Daniels said. "They hid behind the advice of experts in one field but ignored the experts in other realms," such as tolls on mental health, educational needs of small children and small businesses.
"It's not leadership. It's abdication," he said. "I feel confident your Purdue education will let you not fall prey to it. ... Fortunately, Boilermakers don't scare easily.
"Craving certainty is a false hope. Certainty is an illusion," he said. "Perfect safety is a mirage...
"The character you demonstrated this last year when your embrace of the Purdue Pledge clearly says" these graduates are up to the challenge, he said. "Now take that readiness into a fearful, timid world crying for direction and boldness, where the biggest risk of all is that we stop taking risks at all."
Purdue has released the number of the 7,486 students who were eligible to graduate this spring, by category:
Doctoral - 275
Master's of Science - 1110
Graduate Professional - 12
Doctor of Pharmacy- 149
Doctor of Veterinary Medicine - 83
College of Agriculture - 505
College of Education - 94
College of Engineering - 1,540
College Health & Human Sciences - 978
College of Liberal Arts - 533
Krannert School of Management - 534
Polytechnic Institute - 795
College of Pharmacy - 55
College of Science - 800
College of Veterinary Medicine - 23