Friday
GREATER LAFAYETTE KICKOFF BASH
3 p.m. in Downtown Lafayette.
As a celebration for the kickoff of the Purdue football season, this pregame and postgame experience is for Purdue and Oregon State fans of all ages. The event starts on Friday at 3 p.m. with the Fan Experience in Downtown Lafayette and ends on Sunday with discounted access to Greater Lafayette Parks and Recreation amenities. For the full schedule, go to greaterlafayetteind.com.
FIRST FRIDAY
6 p.m. in Downtown Lafayette.
Downtown Lafayette comes alive on the first Friday of every month to connect the arts, local business and the community. View works from regional artists, enjoy live music and checkout specials at over 25 businesses and restaurants.
PURDUE VARSITY GLEE CLUB “FIRST NIGHTER”
7 to 9 p.m. at Loeb Playhouse.
Join the world-renowned Purdue Varsity Glee Club for their annual “First Nighter” concert in Loeb Playhouse. The event is free and open to the public. In-person attendance is limited to Purdue University students, faculty and staff cleared to be on the West Lafayette campus. Please follow all social distancing and masking guidelines at date of performance. RSVP on BoilerLink.
Saturday
LABOR DAY WEEKEND FREE FAMILY DAY
10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Columbian Park, 1915 Scott St., Lafayette.
Come to Columbian Park for a day of fun on Saturday featuring free pedal boat rides, train rides, zoo admission, live music by Scott Greeson and Trouble with Monday, food trucks and more. This event is in conjunction with the Northwest Indiana Labor Council’s annual Labor Day Picnic.
MOSEY DOWN MAIN STREET
6 to 11 p.m. at Main Street Downtown Lafayette, from 6th Street to 11th Street, Lafayette.
Volunteers, downtown business owners, artists and musicians come together once a month from May through September to offer a free, family-friendly event right down the center of Main Street.
Sunday
TIPPECANOE COUNTY FLEA MARKET
7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tippecanoe County Amphitheater, 4449 State Road 43 N., West Lafayette.
An outdoor flea market is held on first Sunday of each month April through November.
Monday
LAFAYETTE CITIZENS BAND CONCERT
7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 200 N. 2nd St., Lafayette.
Thursday
PURDUE CONVOS PRESENTS: MUCCA PAZZA
11:45 a.m. starting at Krach Lawn.
A darling of Chicago’s underground music scene since 2004, Mucca Pazza has performed at Lollapalooza, Lincoln Center, the Montreal Jazz Fest and NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Series. Performance times and locations are: Thursday, Sept. 9 at Krach Lawn 11:45 a.m., Purdue Bell Tower 1:15 p.m. and Memorial Mall 2:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 10 at Purdue Bell Tower 4:20 p.m. Purdue Arch at Grant and State Streets 5:20 p.m. and Greyhouse Coffee plaza at Northwestern and State Streets 6:20 p.m. For more details, go to https://www.purdue.edu/convocations/32526-2/.