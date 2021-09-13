Purdue’s Agricultural and Biological Engineering program has earned the No. 1 ranking in its category in the annual U.S. News & World Report undergraduate program rankings for the 11th consecutive year, according to a Purdue News release.
The ABE department includes 382 undergraduate and 191 graduate students.
“The College of Agriculture community is extremely proud of the No. 1 ranking our undergraduate agricultural and biological engineering program has earned," said Karen Plaut, the Glenn W. Sample Dean of Agriculture.
Nate Mosier, department head and professor of agricultural and biological engineering, said in the release that he believes the departments success comes from the faculty, students and alumni.
“The longevity of our ranking can really only be attributed to one thing: our people,” Mosier said. “The impact that our faculty members make in food and agriculture and on our students is extremely important. Our ABE alumni make an enormous difference around the globe.
"Purdue ABE is what we are because of all these people.”
This year also marked the opening of the new ABE Building, which Mosier said has also positively impacted the department.
“We have new research, teaching, and collaboration spaces that will make the work we do easier to do together," he said in the release. "These spaces will enable more collaboration across engineering and agriculture, food and pharmaceuticals, and spanning the physical to the cyber.”