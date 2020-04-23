A Purdue communications professor said 40 million Americans were diagnosed with anxiety even before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You are not alone,” he said. “The first phase of the COVID-19 crisis has thrown a lot of people off the rails. This interruption in regular programming can be very destabilizing.”
In a webinar organized by the College of Engineering, full-time psychotherapist and communications professor Will Miller discussed how to deal with feelings of loss, grief and anxiety.
“Loss and grief are accompanied by the most powerful emotions known,” Miller said. “The depth of despair is profound and that fear is incalculable. For this, there is a common theme of depression and anxiety.”
“What psychology and psychiatry know is that when you dig into the issues of depression,” he said, “you find that underneath depression is anger and underneath anger is fear. When left unattended, this can lead to situations of self-harm that can be critical.”
Miller advised students to follow an organic strategy for dealing with such negative emotions.
“The tactics that are most commonly successful are distractions and meditation techniques. There is a strong brain-level scientific basis for meditation,” he said.
When asked about the long-term effects of social distancing and isolation, Miller said, “We are social beings. This (social distancing) cannot be permanent. While the idea of soft social distancing might remain for a long time, you cannot possibly interfere with natural human instincts of socialization forever.”
The transition from in-person to online activities across the country has affected not only students, but also Counseling and Psychological Services on campus. All members of staff were given a period of training to ease into a new agenda of providing virtual services.
“All staff completed online training focused on this particular skill set during Spring Break week so that we could move to offering this type of mental-health service,” CAPS Director Susan Prieto-Welch said via email. “The power of being listened to, taken seriously, understood and (the clinician and student) collaborating together was and continues to be top priority as regards students.”
Staff also began to set up offices at home before the stay-at-home policy was put in place.
Prieto-Welch said students have begun to reach out more since getting past the initial phase of transition. Nonetheless, the center has had to adjust to the loss of group therapy.
“We needed to put a pause on groups because there are different kinds of considerations to the provision of group therapy, which need to be developed and addressed before we can roll out in virtual format,” she said.
While challenges with providing telehealth opportunities remain, Prieto-Welch said some students have expressed gratitude with the flexibility.
“We’ve had several themes from students,” she said. “‘I’m so glad you all are still here!’ (and) ‘I like this phone thing!’”