The Purdue Graduate Student Government held an election for the Executive Board during their Wednesday night meeting.
Each candidate was given five minutes to discuss their campaign before a vote was taken.
President
Somosmita Mitra was chosen as the next president of PGSG for the 2023-24 school year, beating incumbent opponent Alex Sato.
Mitra said in her capacity as the chair of the PGSG Executive Board, her two priorities were to increase the visibility of grants and include a variety of people as the grant reviewers. She said they have seen an “exponential increase in applications” since she started this initiative.
Mitra talked about past legislations she has authored, including the after-hours shuttle service, parking reservations and small grants for research.
“If you come up to me with a problem, you will always find me willing to listen, willing to take action and willing to come up with a solution,” she said.
Senate chair
Josiah Davidson, the current senate chair, ran for the position as an unopposed incumbent. He used his five minutes to talk about his plans if he were to be reelected.
Davidson said he wants to set up meetings between the deans of colleges and the senators to improve the relationships between them.
He also said he wants to continue increasing the number of appointed senators so smaller colleges have representation in PGSG.
Davidson won the election and will continue serving as senate chair.
Treasurer
Swati Shikha was elected as the next treasurer, continuing her tenure from the 2022-23 school year.
“I work very closely with the grants review committee and I helped with reimbursements of travel and professional grants,” Shikha said. She also advises on all legislation with a monetary aspect.
Shikha won with a unanimous vote.
Chief of staff
Ailin Fei was voted as the next chief of staff.
Fei said she has been intentional about getting feedback from members so she knows what programs need work.
She said she wants to continue improving the systems that are already in place to help all graduate students feel involved.