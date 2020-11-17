In October 2019, Purdue approved a policy prohibiting University staff, faculty and students from placing bets on any Purdue sporting event. One year later, the University sent out a reminder to students and staff to discourage them from taking part in Purdue sports wagers before the football season began.
While sports gambling is legal in the state of Indiana, Purdue states in the policy that “the University holds its students, faculty and staff to a higher standard than what the law requires.”
The policy gives ample information regarding punishment procedures and who can and cannot bet on Purdue sports, but the details of how the University plans to detect and prevent violations remain unclear.
Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said in an email that the enforcement procedures are outlined in the policy, but the language in the document mentions only potential punishment after the fact.
Students like Jake Yeaman, a senior in the College of Liberal Arts, are aware of the policy and continue to place bets on other, non-Purdue events.
“When I first started, it was for fun. But after I made a good chunk of money, I started to be more focused,” Yeaman said. “But I never bet on Purdue.”
Not only are students affected by this policy, but professors feel the consequences. Ralph Webb, a fixture on campus for more than 50 years, used to place a friendly bet on the outcome of Purdue games with fellow communications professor Glenn Sparks.
Sparks would always bet on Purdue and Webb would always bet on whomever Purdue was playing. The loser owed the winner a cup of coffee.
Under the new wagering policy, those kinds of bets are impermissible.
Webb questioned whether the policy could be enforced in a practical way.
“The rule is based on the assumption that we all will do what we’re supposed to do,” Webb said. “Just like you’re supposed to wear a mask and social distance — who’s going to police it?”
Responses to the policy varied from dismayed to comical.
The day the policy was passed, a verified Twitter user with the username @br_betting posted a video of a man named West Wilson discovering the policy just minutes before Purdue was set to take on Maryland in football. In response, he placed a $300 straight bet on Purdue.
“We are doing this in honor of those who cannot bet,” Wilson said. Purdue ended up defeating Maryland 40-14, and the bet paid out a winning total of $525.75.
“That is how you boiler up baby,” Wilson said, fawning over his winnings.
While the University may have trouble enforcing the policy, the consequences remain severe. Faculty can face discipline up to and including termination, while students would go before a governing student-body where they might be expelled.
The policy may seem questionable to some, but Yeaman and Webb say they understand its rationale.
“If I had a student-athlete in class and I had big bucks riding on the outcome of the game, I’m in a position of penalizing that student or rewarding that student,” Webb said. “That’s an abuse, that’s exercising power over another.”
Yeaman felt the same.
“It’s not a bad thing. If you were a friend of an athlete, then you could persuade them to play a certain way,” Yeaman said. “I don’t think any athlete would rig a game, but that is a possibility that they are eliminating.”