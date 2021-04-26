Just west of the “Hello Walk” on Memorial Mall sits a stone platform, which holds a sphere affixed to a curved wave of metal on top. The sculpture is supposed to be a functioning sundial, but after years of damage and vandalism, the original creator and other alumni are trying to get the sundial in working shape again.
The sundial at the Memorial Mall is being rebuilt in dedication to those who have suffered during the months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Phoenix Sundial was originally designed in 1972 by David Wesley, an alumnus of the College of Astronautical and Aeronautical Engineering. After almost three decades of telling Boilermakers the time of day, it was vandalized, Wesley said. He first noticed the damage in 2000.
“I was somewhat devastated when the sundial was vandalized, and now I am so happy that it was, because we can rebuild and do it better,” he said. “That’s not only the story of the phoenix or the sundial, but also my life and every American’s life.”
David Lasater, the senior associate vice president for the advancement of Purdue Research Foundation, asked Wesley to help redesign the sundial in Fall 2020, with the hope of hiring a professional firm to repair and refinish the sculpture to last a lifetime.
Wesley said the reconstruction will cost roughly $12,000, and installation will be another $17,000. Purdue hosts a crowdfunding site called the Phoenix Sundial Restoration, where donations can be made.
The inspiration for the original design was inspired by Wesley’s time in the Vietnam War, he said.
After a year in Vietnam, Wesley was exposed to Agent Orange, a powerful mixture of chemical defoliants used by U.S. military forces during the war. He was transported to recover at the Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
After being discharged from the hospital, Wesley’s motivation for the sundial came to him on a bus ride from Purdue, where he had been visiting his twin brother.
In the summer of 1972, Wesley created an eight-inch clay model and later enrolled in a sculpture class to build the metal sundial. After seeing the completed model, a graduate instructor showed it to professors and department heads in the astronautical and aeronautical engineering program.
“(The) associate head of the school and manager of the Purdue Wind Tunnel Model Shop at the time said to me that if I gave them drawings he would see that it was constructed and placed on campus,” Wesley said. “I did so and it was installed the summer of 1974.”
In 2021, Wesley wanted to modernize the design and changed the design of the gnomon — the body that casts the shadow on the dial wing — to repair the Phoenix Sundial.
“What I’m doing with the story of the Phoenix is to remind the people in America that, in reality, this is who we are,” he said. “We always come back. We take care of those who have fallen and need help and we recover.
“We rebuild. And we rise again.”