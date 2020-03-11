Purdue professors are making preparations for how to teach courses online, including courses that typically rely on in-person work.
Steve Visser, program coordinator for industrial design, said via email that he will be brainstorming with his students on ways to continue learning online.
"It is going to take some creativity. But that is one of the things industrial design is known for," he said. "Therefore, we will work it out."
He said that since students may not have access to 3D printers, computer software or fabrication labs, the department will have to figure out how to design without those resources.
"It is a good thing our students know how to sketch with paper and pencil," Visser said, "(and) know how to prototype with only paper and an X-acto blade."
Ivy Huynh, a senior in the College of Engineering, has taken precautions such as not touching her face too much and washing her hands before eating. The coronavirus outbreak and Purdue's decision to make classes online-only will likely affect her classes that currently rely on in-person instruction or meetings.
"I have a ceramics class, and there's no way around that," she said. "There's no lecture, we have to build (things) by hand. There's no computer for you to work on, it's just go into the studio and make the stuff yourself.
"It's just a class I'm taking for fun, but still — it's supposed to be fun, not like quarantine, not going to class. So that’s sad."
Renee Murray, a continuing lecturer in the division of dance, is figuring out how to transfer classes online and said it’s a work in progress.
"Dance is normally a communal art form, so it's going to be incredibly challenging to now shift my course online," she said, "but I'm gonna do it to the best of my abilities with lots of resources and research."
Murray teaches three classes, two of which she said are technique classes, and the other one being focused on choreography.
"My students will utilize the space that they have wherever they're going to be doing their online learning from, and some of which will be movement exercises or explorations," she said, "and then they'll have to communicate with me the outcomes of those things."
She wasn't sure what mode of communications she would use but said some of it would likely be video and some would be readings or watching historical dances.
A continuing lecturer of languages who asked to remain anonymous since her position is not tenure-track said she is still thinking of how to continue language conversation courses online.
"Either we will find a way to do some synchronous meetings," she said, "via like zoom or WebEx or something, or I will likely have students have a recorded conversation."
She said though some smaller courses could likely have still taken place since they don't constitute mass gatherings, she said Purdue's decision was understandable.
"I mean, it's going to be a challenge, of course," she said. "To have a very efficient online course, it really cannot be done so quickly. But you know, so long as people are patient. I think it'll be fine."