Masked statues: Graduate student raises awareness of coronavirus through photography

In light of the coronavirus outbreak, Negin Goodrich, a sixth-year doctoral candidate in the Department of English, was trying to spread awareness before Spring Break by taking pictures of statues around Purdue wearing masks. 

The situation is of personal importance to her as she has family from Iran, which is currently under a "Level 3 Health Warning" by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Her sister’s neighbor died from coronavirus, leading to the evacuation of the building and quarantine of all individuals. 

“If it spreads, it is a huge issue for everyone,” Goodrich said. “Whenever I talk to people here they don't understand the magnitude of the issue yet.”

Purdue is launching a call center today to answer questions that students, parents, faculty and staff may have about the effects of the COVID-19 disease on campus.

The Purdue COVID-19 Information Center, 765-496-INFO (4636) or toll-free 1-833-571-1043, will be staffed by university employees 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, according to a news release, and will offer timely answers to questions regarding housing, financial aid, academics and more. Hours are subject to change.

Information regarding the coronavirus and COVID-19 impact on the West Lafayette campus can also be found on the university’s FAQ page, https://purdue.university/covid-19.

