In light of the coronavirus outbreak, Negin Goodrich, a sixth-year doctoral candidate in the Department of English, was trying to spread awareness before Spring Break by taking pictures of statues around Purdue wearing masks.

The situation is of personal importance to her as she has family from Iran, which is currently under a "Level 3 Health Warning" by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Her sister’s neighbor died from coronavirus, leading to the evacuation of the building and quarantine of all individuals.

“If it spreads, it is a huge issue for everyone,” Goodrich said. “Whenever I talk to people here they don't understand the magnitude of the issue yet.”