Purdue is launching a call center today to answer questions that students, parents, faculty and staff may have about the effects of the COVID-19 disease on campus.
The Purdue COVID-19 Information Center, 765-496-INFO (4636) or toll-free 1-833-571-1043, will be staffed by university employees 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, according to a news release, and will offer timely answers to questions regarding housing, financial aid, academics and more. Hours are subject to change.
Information regarding the coronavirus and COVID-19 impact on the West Lafayette campus can also be found on the university’s FAQ page, https://purdue.university/covid-19.