Tina Irvine, assistant professor of Modern U.S. History
What is a brief history of Labor Day? What does the holiday mean today?
Today, most Americans celebrate Labor Day by taking a break from work and enjoying some backyard BBQ.
Very few, I would wager, realize that the holiday’s roots go back to the 19th century, when near-constant strikes and rising labor activism pushed lawmakers to establish a federal holiday recognizing the contributions of “the worker” to America’s economic strength and well-being.
Before President Grover Cleveland signed a bill into law in 1894 making Labor Day a national holiday, various states and local labor unions held their own Labor Day parades and festivals to celebrate labor and workers’ contributions to society.
But it was more than a celebration; these early parades were also ways to promote the labor movement’s goal of developing better working conditions, negotiating fair wages and regulating shorter workdays in the relatively new industrial workplace.
Do your students seem to know what Labor Day is about?
Some do! Many students have a general sense that it is a day to celebrate workers, but they are unfamiliar with the finer details.
I think the greatest thing that students lack understanding on is the amount of behind-the-scenes organizing that went into the strikes and protests that gave us things that we take for granted today, like workplace safety regulations, eight-hour workdays and prohibition of child labor.
Are labor unions and/or worker strikes important?
Absolutely! They are as important today, at least in principle, as they were in the 19th century.
Unions and strikes are a critical way for workers to advocate for their rights, improve working conditions and attempt to reduce inequality in the workplace.
What do you think is the future of labor unions?
We’ll have to see. Labor activists and ordinary Americans have been paying a lot of attention recently to Amazon workers’ efforts to organize Amazon warehouses and fulfillment centers.
It’s also worth noting that many Americans today expect businesses to know and address workers’ needs and might think unions are unnecessary.
If history tells us anything though, it is that unions are necessary; even a benevolent business owner can become blinded, if not outright opposed, to their workers’ needs and demands.
How does the work environment today compare to when Labor Day was first established?
Thankfully the work environment we have today looks very little like the work environment of the late 19th century.
The demand for a Labor Day holiday came from an era where there were grueling work hours- often over 12 hours a day, six days a week.
Workers did not get things that we get today, like overtime pay or job security. Workplace safety regulations and agencies like OSHA ensure that we have fewer occupational hazards, and better working conditions.
What is more, workers today have the right to form labor unions, collectively bargain and engage in peaceful strikes. We have employment discrimination laws on the books, minimum wage regulations and a comprehensive social safety net that provides protections for workers regardless of age, race or gender.
Even so, there are areas of improvement, especially with wage inequality and workplace discrimination.
Quinlan Huntzinger
What do you know about the history of Labor Day?
I couldn’t tell you what time period it was, but I do know it was basically made as a holiday for laborers. I don’t know when it became a thing, but I appreciate it.
Are there any labor unions or workers’ rights movements you have seen in the news recently?
I know about a couple teachers unions. I’ve definitely heard some things they’re doing in the news, like pushing for better wages for teachers. Also, the striking that’s happening in Hollywood.
Do you think labor unions are important?
Yeah, they’ve gotten us weekends, safety standards and all sorts of things that we take for granted. Corporations have a lot of power and they’re really connected.
It’s important for people to come together because you need numbers to make any changes and make sure corporations are being held accountable.
Do you see yourself joining a union?
I plan on going to graduate school and there have been a lot of grad student strikes and I feel very strongly about living wages. It’s definitely something I’m stressed about, like not knowing whether I’ll be able to afford to live while working for the university.
Samson Tesfagiorgis
What do you know about the history of Labor Day?
I know you don’t work on it. I think some president made it.
Are there any labor unions or worker’s rights movements you have seen in the news recently?
The Hollywood writers. A lot of television shows got pushed back.
Do you think labor unions are important?
I think Labor Day is a good day to get off, but then again, the day off isn’t really enough.
The writers in Hollywood don’t get paid enough to write their shows. People still get to stream it and (the writers) are not getting the true benefit they deserve. It’s not until they went on strike that I even knew about this at all.
Do you see yourself joining a union?
No. I’m trying to be a software engineer, and I think they get a fair amount. There’s no way to really underpay them.
Sierra Goggin
What do you know about the history of Labor Day?
Honestly, nothing.
Are there any labor unions or workers rights movements you have seen in the news recently?
Mostly the Screen Actors Guild striking. A lot of my favorite actors have been posting about it.
Do you think labor unions are important?
The concept seems like a good idea, but it doesn’t seem like it’s working. The union is supposed to advocate for them and give them rights, but they keep having to go on strike. So, someone’s not doing their job.
Jonathan Jones
What do you know about the history of Labor Day?
You have a free Monday off. Lots of people have parties and stuff. I don’t know much about the holiday.
Are there any labor unions or worker’s rights movements you have seen in the news recently?
Yeah, with the writers, I think against the use of AI.
Do you think labor unions are important?
Yeah, it keeps the workers happier than if they weren’t in a union.
What do you think would change if labor unions didn’t exist?
I think corporations would definitely start paying less and offering way less benefits. It would be great for the company but horrible for the workers. So, in the long run, it would be bad overall, because the workers would probably stop working as hard and leave their jobs.
Do you see yourself joining a union?
If engineering doesn’t work out, I’m gonna be a tradesperson. Then I’ll probably join a trade union.