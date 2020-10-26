Despite long lines of mask-less students crowding Harry's Chocolate Shop and other Chauncey Hill bars Saturday morning, a University spokesperson said participating in Breakfast Club is not a violation of the Protect Purdue Pledge.
"We had mixed reactions to the images from this past weekend," spokesperson Tim Doty said. "While a few showed disregard for the health and safety of the Purdue community, many others illustrated creativity, restraint and how to responsibly enjoy the return of Big Ten football and a Boilermaker victory.
"We applaud the great majority of fans who swapped past gameday behaviors for a socially distanced watch party, difficult as it may have been."
Students who violate the pledge are subject to disciplinary action under the Regulations Governing Student Conduct, Disciplinary Proceedings and Appeals, which says prohibited behavior includes attending events where individuals do not follow "the requirements of maintaining appropriate social distancing (6 feet based on current public health guidance) and wearing an appropriate face mask."
These restrictions also apply if the event takes place off-campus.
Protect Purdue protocols also specify that masks must be worn outside if distancing of 6 ft is not possible.
"We expect all students, faculty and staff to follow the Protect Purdue Pledge, whether they are on campus or off it," Doty said. "Student violations of the Pledge will be investigated by the Office of the Dean of Students and we will continue to work with the county health department and the city on best practices for football weekends as well as Halloween."