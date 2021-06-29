Linas Mockus went biking on July 1, 2020, as he did every day.
Biking was his way to relax and his way to get to campus, where he is a senior research scientist. It was something he now says he took for granted.
Mockus doesn’t remember what happened that day. He reportedly was thrown over his handlebars, and he faded in and out of consciousness as he was transported to a nearby hospital and then airlifted to Indianapolis.
What he does know is that the rest of his life has been affected severely.
Mockus suffered a C3 spinal cord injury and lost control of his body from his shoulders down. He could no longer move his arms, his hands or his legs.
“My neck broke almost at the top of my spinal cord,” Mockus said.
He was to be wheelchair-bound, and nobody knew how long that would last. Everything Mockus knew was suddenly archaic knowledge, and he has been forced to live with a completely different point of view.
Mockus spent 90 days in various hospitals, receiving many surgeries and spending weeks on ventilators, not being able to eat or drink. He then went to rehabilitation centers, where doctors instructed Mockus’ family on how to care for him, preparing them all for the next chapter in their lives.
Life before
Mockus, 61, is originally from Lithuania but completed his postsecondary education in Russia. He received both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology.
Mockus and his wife, Dalia, lived in Lithuania while the country was under Soviet rule. Mockus said Lithuania was a state under the Soviet Union, much as Indiana is a state in the United States. Along with learning the Lithuanian language and history, he also had to learn Russian.
“Freedom of speech was a little bit limited,” Mockus said. “For example, some people who had positions were not supposed to go to visit churches.”
Mockus lived in Lithuania until he was 30 years old. In the early 1990s, he and Dalia immigrated to the United States. They had children at the time, and Mockus said he felt responsible to provide for them. He went on to pursue his doctorate in chemical engineering at Purdue, graduating from the University in 1996.
Mockus joined the Purdue faculty in 2007 as a senior research assistant. He spends his time working on the application of artificial intelligence to general engineering and chemical engineering problems. Though Mockus focuses mainly on research, he occasionally helps professors in the lab with chemical engineering experiments.
As an immigrant, Mockus found that learning an entirely new language was a challenge, along with the change in culture. Fortunately, other families in the area are from Lithuania and still embrace their country’s culture and traditions. They get together every year for a traditional Christmas Eve celebration.
Lithuania was once a pagan country before Christianity became its dominant religion, but a lot of the old pagan traditions return for the celebration.
“(The families) hide straw under the tablecloth and they draw the straw and basically on what kind of straw they draw, it decides what their future will be,” Mockus said.
The Rev. Patrick Baikauskas, a former pastor at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church and a friend, is part Lithuanian. Baikauskas met Mockus through their shared faith and has been a guest at these Christmas celebrations for several years.
“There’s a lot of eating involved,” Baikauskas said, laughing. “They have herring, split 12 ways to represent the apostles.”
Support and recovery
Since the accident, Mockus has had support from colleagues and neighbors, for who he is grateful.
John Grutzner, a chemistry professor at Purdue, visits Mockus a couple of times a week and has helped Mockus with driving him to therapy and wheelchair repair appointments.
Grutzner and his wife first met the Mockus family through the Lafayette Master Chorale. Grutzner and Dalia Mockus, Linas’ wife, sang together, and Mockus would attend the concerts.
One of Mockus’ neighbors, who works for Habitat for Humanity, has helped the family accommodate Mockus’ wheelchair, such as installing a ramp into the house. And Mockus’ Purdue community has helped with donations to help his family.
“I can’t express my gratitude to those God-sent angels,” Mockus said.
Mockus also has the constant support of his family. His son, Lukas, a Purdue student in the College of Science, take turns with his mother in taking care of him. They help feed, bathe and exercise him, along with maneuvering his wheelchair.
To help with medical costs, Mockus started a campaign on Help Hope Live. The campaign is intended to help pay off a specially made car Mockus’ family purchased to accommodate his wheelchair.
To show his support from his recent appointment across the country, Baikauskas shared the campaign on Facebook to his followers, who have sent donations and prayers.
“The Mockuses … introduced me to the vital Lithuanian community in West Lafayette and included me as a family member in several special, traditional Christmas Eve celebrations,” Baikauskas said in the post. “Please pray for this family.”
As of Friday afternoon, the campaign has reached $29,135 of its $50,000 goal.
In the comment section, members of the community declare their support for Mockus’ recovery, sending prayers to him and his family. Though the initial goal of the campaign is to help pay off the car, there will always be another bill that needs help paid.
“The medical bills are non-stop,” Mockus said.
A year after the accident, Mockus has wasted no time making progress. In March, he resumed his research, working limited hours from home, which he will continue to do in the upcoming semester.
Baikauskas visited the family two months ago to anoint Mockus and said he was surprised by his “sense of peace.”
“Here’s a person that’s healthy and active one day and the next he’s paralyzed,” Baikauskas said. “You can’t imagine a more radical change in your life.”
And Mockus’ progress has surpassed his and his doctors’ expectations.
Mockus was told that he would never be able to move anything from the shoulders down, but after a year of rehabilitation and recovery, he’s starting to feel movement in his fingers and legs.
“My initial diagnosis was that I am not going to recover anything, however I started to move body parts,” Mockus said. “So the answer is that nobody knows.”