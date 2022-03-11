Purdue's Fraternity, Sorority and Cooperative Life councils received multiple awards at the Association of Fraternal Leadership & Values Central leadership summit in Indianapolis, held in the first week of February.
AFLV "strives to enhance sorority and fraternity communities by connecting members with leaders and speakers through change-enabling experience," according to an email from Hannah Semler, the director of public and alumni relations and a sophomore in the College of Liberal Arts.
Panhellenic and the Interfraternity Council was recognized for six awards for their contributions and achievements as leaders in the sorority and fraternity community at Purdue.
One of the awards Panhellenic received was the Sutherland Award, which recognizes AFLV's top College Panhellenic Council.
"We are proud to say that the women of our Panhellenic council were awarded this honor," Semler said. "This is the third year in a row that we have been recognized for this award."