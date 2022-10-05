The Tippecanoe County coroner's office has confirmed the 20-year-old Purdue senior killed overnight in McCutcheon Hall was stabbed to death.
Varun Manish Chheda, described as Middle Eastern in the coroner's news release, was a data science major at Purdue. He was from Indianapolis.
Coroner Carrie Costello sent out a press release saying the cause of Chheda's death was "multiple sharp force traumatic injuries."
Authorities have not released what type of weapon was used.
Purdue police have identified the suspect as 22-year-old junior in cybersecurity Ji "Jimmy" Min Sha from Korea.
PUPD Chief Lesley Wiete told reporters Wednesday morning near McCutcheon Residence Hall that investigators are not certain of a motive but "I believe this was unprovoked and senseless."
She said Sha is is facing a preliminary charge of murder.
Tippecanoe County Jail officials say Sha will be booked into the jail soon.