Any course may now be switched to Pass/No Pass by the end of the semester, according to an email from Dean of Students Katie Sermersheim.
Students may also withdraw from or drop a course until May 1 with academic adviser approval, the email said.
No student will be dropped from the University or put on academic probation due to their performance in Spring 2020, according to the email. The normal regulation will be reapplied in the fall.
Any student who receives an incomplete will have the full 2020-21 school year to complete the incomplete, per existing regulations. According to the email, a comment will be added to the transcript of all students enrolled this semester referencing the COVID-19 pandemic.
"There will be flexibility for students that's never been there before," said Purdue President Mitch Daniels at a University Senate meeting. "I will say that our general tilt is to continue — and by the way, we've had many faculty express their support for this — continue with grading. And (we're) trying to have a fair evaluation of students, but to give a lot of flexibility in cases where that seems unfair."