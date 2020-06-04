Purdue President Mitch Daniels, among other university presidents, testified this morning during a Senate Health Committee hearing about ways to safely reopen campus this fall.
Daniels cited two prominent strategies the University is using to ensure a safe reopening: the protection of those most vulnerable to COVID-19 and "maximum choice" for students and faculty when deciding whether to return to campus.
To address both issues, Purdue aims to give students and faculty a seamless choice between online and in-person coursework, Daniels said. At least one-third of employees, particularly those facing enhanced health risks, will be asked and enabled to work from home.
“After you’ve surveyed all the precautions that we are putting in place, if you’re still uncomfortable, please don’t come," he said. "We have an online option for you if you don’t come.”
But Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren questioned a recent opinion article Daniels wrote for The Washington Post for its neglect to mention low-wage service workers, who tend to be more at risk because of age or race.
"They are particularly vulnerable and they have the least power and they are getting sick at disproportionate rates," Warren said, citing the half of Purdue's 17,000 employees who are essential and cannot work remotely.
Daniels said one-to-one meetings with employees will begin next week to determine each individual's risk. Administrators will use a grid to gauge the probability of a worker contracting the virus, depending on several socioeconomic conditions.
"Our entire strategy is built around the protection of the vulnerable, and that starts with faculty and staff," he replied to Warren. "It’s very comprehensive, and I'm happy to repeat it if you need it."
Despite Warren's urging, Daniels did not guarantee he will pay essential workers who decide not to return to campus, though he said he will "make accommodations" for vulnerable workers who'd prefer to stay home.
The senator said she will write a follow-up letter to universities to encourage public commitments to include essential workers in reopening discussions.
"Best practices are best practices only if everyone is at the table who is going to be affected," Warren said.
When asked about the potential for football games devoid of fans, Daniels said Ross-Ade Stadium will likely only be filled to 25% capacity, though outdoor transmission of the virus is less common.
"I can't speak for any others but we are not looking at going beyond one-fourth of the capacity of our 57,000-seat stadium right now," he told senators. "This has been mapped out just as we have mapped our classrooms and dorm rooms to measure distance and exceed the requirements."
He added that basketball games and other indoor sporting events are even less likely to host audiences, as indoor venues face a higher likelihood of the virus spreading.
Daniels said that on Thursday of next week, the Board of Trustees will meet to finalize the actions to be implemented in classrooms and across campus.
Classroom capacity will be cut in half, at least, he said. Students will have to wear masks inside campus buildings, and faculty will lecture from behind Plexiglas screens. "Purchases of Plexiglas now exceed one mile," Daniels added.
To limit spread in dining areas, "indoor seating will not occur indefinitely," he said. A grab-and-go model will become the default.
Purdue has 500 beds set aside to hold quarantined students, Daniels said, a number that will expand during the fall semester.
“We will have comprehensive screening on arrival and extensive testing from the first day, of course testing of those who have been in proximity to people testing positive, and probably a lot of random testing during the semester," he said.
Other college presidents, including Brown University President Christina Paxson, said student and faculty demands to test everyone has made it an essential part of the approach to reopening.
Dr. Georges C. Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, said a bare minimum 500,000 tests daily are needed for the country to safely reopen.
"The challenge, of course, is you're gonna have a case," Benjamin said. "You're going to have to test. If you don't have the capacity within your own campus health program, you're gonna have to set up a strong linkage to someone else who does."
Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander said he believes the federal government ought to leave decisions about reopening or whether to conduct tests on all students and employees to university leaders.
“It’ll be the fall of 2021 before we begin to approach normal," Alexander said. "Testing is the key to providing that.”
Daniels said more than 1,000 beds have been removed from residence halls as double dorms are transformed to one-person spaces. Other dorms will be rearranged to space beds at least 13 feet apart. Millions have been spent on heating, air conditioning and ventilation system renovations, he said.
Convocations, concerts and parties have been canceled to limit large gatherings of people.
Daniels said Purdue will work with surrounding landlords to ensure similar living conditions are in place, because half of students live off campus. The Tippecanoe County Board of Health plans to urge the University to focus on keeping Greater Lafayette safe, not exclusively the campus community.
Alexander expressed concern that students will be too stubborn to follow directives to wear masks and avoid large gatherings. Daniels said a change in campus culture is necessary.
"We're going to appeal to students' altruism," Daniels said. "I'm frankly gonna tell them, 'There are a lot of cynics out there who don't believe you'll do this. They think you're too selfish and self-indulgent.'
"This is the central question. If we do all the other things we've talked about and don't have reasonable compliance, we probably don't make it."