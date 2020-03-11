A day after both Indiana University and Purdue University announced the suspension of in-person classes following spring break, another major Indiana college, the University of Notre Dame, has said it will do the same until at least April 13.
In a press release on the university's website, Notre Dame News service wrote that Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins is responding to the growing threat of the novel coronavirus by halting on-campus courses beginning March 16.
“I have continued to monitor the quickly evolving situation, and after a great deal of deliberation and consultation with experts, with all members of our community’s health and well-being in mind, I’ve decided that the University will take several steps to reduce the likelihood of transmission of the virus," Jenkins said in the press release.
Notre Dame's spring break was planned to last from March 7-15, according to the academic calendar, so the classes during the week of March 16-20 have been entirely canceled to allow students and faculty time to prepare for virtual and alternative instruction starting March 23.
"Students have been strongly encouraged to stay or return home rather than return to campus," reads the release. "Undergraduate residence halls will be open only to students who receive approval to remain on campus."
The president also suspended all study-abroad programs and intends to bring back Notre Dame students and faculty involved in foreign travel back to the U.S. immediately.
In the event a carrier of COVID-19 is identified on Notre Dame's campus, the University has plans to quarantine the carrier, deep clean surfaces the person had touched and track down individuals they might have interacted with, according to the release.
Though there are currently no reported cases of the coronavirus at Notre Dame, Jenkins said there was a high probability the highly infectious disease would spread to the South Bend, Indiana area. Campus will remain open, he added, but requested that until April 13, all University-sponsored, in-person events should avoid gathering large numbers of people.
The press release states that the University's commencement weekend, May 15-17, will still take place.