Three new Boilermaker-themed designs are being painted onto newly renovated Third Street before students return for the fall semester.
Camille Shoaf, campus planner in the office of campus planning and sustainability, said the street, which is being converted to a non-vehicular zone, will be covered with Purdue-themed graphics come fall.
The first graphic, at the intersection of Third Street and Martin Jischke Drive, will be completed by the end of the day Friday.
Schoaf, who designed the graphics, said the designs will mark intersections, the beginning and the end of the walkway.
"Another similar graphic will be at the intersection of Third Street and University (Street)," she said. Along with this graphic, a 60-foot motion "P," will span the intersection of Third and Waldron streets.
In addition to the designs, Shoaf said the street will have triangle-patterned crosswalks, bike paths and planters scattered around the area to add more greenery to the space.
Rich Schroeder, decorative pavement salesman at Globe Asphalt Paving, said each graphic will take a few days to complete.
The Purdue alumnus said the designs are made of a thermoplastic material.
"It comes in sheets," he said, "and is heated to 300 degrees."
Schroeder said the material will last as long as the asphalt it sits on. He said that since the asphalt on Third Street was just redone, it should last five to 10 years.
"And since it won't ever be driven on," Schroeder said, "it should always look good."
Though she said the final completion date of the project is unknown, Shoaf said the pedestrian street will be finished by the beginning of the fall semester.