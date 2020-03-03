Katie Bouman, a computer scientist, has the goal of taking the first-ever video of a black hole — specifically of Sagittarius A*, the black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy.
This isn’t as ridiculous a goal as it may sound. Bouman was one of the scientists who took the first picture of a black hole called M87 last April. A photo of her as she sees the first black hole picture she created went viral around the same time as the photo of the black hole itself.
Bouman, a West Lafayette native whose dad is an electrical engineering professor at Purdue, gave a keynote presentation in Honors Hall on Tuesday.
“In December [the scientists] all gathered in Hawaii to work on the next set of results,” Bouman said. “But one thing we also started thinking about is the future of the project. Things like making a video.”
The scientists used eight telescopes stationed around the world, from Europe to Antarctica, Bouman said. In total, over 200 scientists were involved in this work, dubbed the Event Horizon Telescope project.
“What could we do if we could add ten more telescopes? Well, maybe we could actually make that video, in addition to a lot of other things that we’re excited about doing,” Bouman said.
Bouman explained that the way they created the now-famous picture was basically by taking enormous amounts of radio data from the eight telescopes, condensing it into a very small amount of useful information, and then creating, testing and iterating algorithms and systems to transform the data into a visible light wave picture.
She said the process of developing these mathematical models made up the bulk of the work in the project.
“Usually what happens is we set up for a week, and then we have 10 days, where we can observe five of the days,” Bouman said. “One day we didn’t observe M87 so that’s why we have the four nights.”
Something all teams at the telescopes had to be cognizant of was the weather. Bouman explained that “if we have one (telescope) drop out, we actually lose 40% of our data.”
The fundamental problem the scientists had to solve is how to take sparse data with a lot of noise, and turn it into an accurate model that recovers the underlying hidden structure, Bouman said. In the Q&A session after her keynote, Bouman responded to a question on other potential uses of their algorithms, saying that their work can be adapted to other fields, such as medical diagnostics or climate prediction.
“I have a student right now working on earthquake imaging with seismologists,” Bouman said. “This same problem appears in many applications.”
The data and pipelines used to create the first picture of M87 are available on the Event Horizon Telescope website, and Bouman encourages those interested to create their own black hole picture.
One thing during her presentation was abundantly clear: this is only the beginning for Bouman and the Event Horizon Telescope project. Their focus now is on building out their global telescope array, in order to eventually get that black hole video.
“Being able to do this would be a huge scientific goal of mine,” she said.