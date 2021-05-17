A virtual India-Purdue Collaborative Lecture Series this week will offer panel discussions on topics ranging from vaccine production to a post-pandemic economy.
Here is the series schedule, which a news posting says is in honor of Bharat Ratna Professor C.N.R. Rao. (All times are 10 to 11:30 a.m. EDT, and online registration is required.)
Today: Vaccine Development and Future Pandemics: A One Health Approach
Vijay Chandru, adjunct professor, Indian Institute of Science; commissioner at Lancet Citizen’s Commission on Reimagining India’s Health System (moderator)
Suresh Mittal, distinguished professor of virology, Department of Comparative Pathobiology, Purdue University
Deepak Sapra, CEO of Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, lead for the Vaccines Initiative at Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
Shahid Jameel, director, Trivedi School of Biosciences, Ashoka University
Tuesday: Social Media and Its Impact on Politics
Robert Browning, professor of communications and director of C-Span Archives, Purdue (moderator)
Anant Goenka, executive director, The Indian Express Pvt Ltd., Mumbai, India
Sorin Matei, professor of communications and associate dean of research, College of Liberal Arts, Purdue
Vaiju Naravane, professor and department head, Media Studies, Ashoka University
Wednesday: Agritech
Jerry Shively, associate dean and director of international programs in agriculture, professor of agricultural economics, Purdue (moderator)
Shaun Ferris, director of agriculture and livelihoods, Catholic Relief Services, Baltimore
Ram Dhulipala, Theme Leader — Digital Agriculture & Youth, Innovation Systems for the Drylands, International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics, Hyderabad, India
Dharmendra Saraswat, associate professor of agricultural and biological engineering, Purdue
Thursday: Business & The Economy: Opportunities and Challenges in a Post-Pandemic World
Rajan Navani, Vice Chairman, managing director & CEO, JetSynthesys (moderator)
David Hummels, Dr. Samuel R. Allen Dean of the Krannert School of Management; distinguished professor of economics
Deepali Rao, director, product management, Target, Bangalore, India
Anjana Reddy, CEO USPL
Saturday: Ranjani & Gayatri — Carnatic Musical Performance followed by Q&A session in Collaboration with Indian Classical Music Association of Purdue