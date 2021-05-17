6/6/16 Purdue arch
A virtual India-Purdue Collaborative Lecture Series this week will offer panel discussions on topics ranging from vaccine production to a post-pandemic economy.

Here is the series schedule, which a news posting says is in honor of Bharat Ratna Professor C.N.R. Rao. (All times are 10 to 11:30 a.m. EDT, and online registration is required.)

Today: Vaccine Development and Future Pandemics: A One Health Approach

Vijay Chandru, adjunct professor, Indian Institute of Science; commissioner at Lancet Citizen’s Commission on Reimagining India’s Health System (moderator)

Suresh Mittal, distinguished professor of virology, Department of Comparative Pathobiology, Purdue University

Deepak Sapra, CEO of Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, lead for the Vaccines Initiative at Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Shahid Jameel, director, Trivedi School of Biosciences, Ashoka University

Tuesday: Social Media and Its Impact on Politics

Robert Browning, professor of communications and director of C-Span Archives, Purdue (moderator)

Anant Goenka, executive director, The Indian Express Pvt Ltd., Mumbai, India

Sorin Matei, professor of communications and associate dean of research, College of Liberal Arts, Purdue

Vaiju Naravane, professor and department head, Media Studies, Ashoka University

Wednesday: Agritech

Jerry Shively, associate dean and director of international programs in agriculture, professor of agricultural economics, Purdue (moderator)

Shaun Ferris, director of agriculture and livelihoods, Catholic Relief Services, Baltimore

Ram Dhulipala, Theme Leader — Digital Agriculture & Youth, Innovation Systems for the Drylands, International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics, Hyderabad, India

Dharmendra Saraswat, associate professor of agricultural and biological engineering, Purdue

Thursday: Business & The Economy: Opportunities and Challenges in a Post-Pandemic World

Rajan Navani, Vice Chairman, managing director & CEO, JetSynthesys (moderator)

David Hummels, Dr. Samuel R. Allen Dean of the Krannert School of Management; distinguished professor of economics

Deepali Rao, director, product management, Target, Bangalore, India

Anjana Reddy, CEO USPL

Saturday: Ranjani & Gayatri — Carnatic Musical Performance followed by Q&A session in Collaboration with Indian Classical Music Association of Purdue

