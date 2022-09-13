Student enrollment at Purdue reached another record size in West Lafayette this fall with 50,884 enrolled students, according to a Purdue press release.
This fall’s enrollment rate broke the previous record of 49,639 students from last year and marked the university’s eighth straight record high, according to the press release.
Of the 50,884 students enrolled this fall, approximately 37,949 are undergrad students, and 9,354 are incoming freshmen. The freshman class, though one of the largest in Purdue’s history, is smaller than last year’s record of 10,191 incoming freshmen.
Purdue received 68,309 applications for this semester, 28,284 more than in 2014, when Purdue switched to the Common Application, according to the press release
The average new student in fall 2022 had a 3.74 GPA, an average SAT total of 1317, and an average ACT composite of 29.8. New, admitted students had an average SAT and ACT disclosure rate of 82.4%, according to the press release.