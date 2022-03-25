The highest earning male professor at Purdue makes $96,956.02 more than the highest earning female professor.
Among the top 30 highest earning faculty members, five are women.
This wage gap follows the trend of a broader gender wage disparity within Purdue faculty, according to previous Exponent reporting. The report states that the average male Purdue professor earned $141,099, while the average female professor earned $134,748 in 2017.
Purdue professors attribute this disparity to a multitude of causes.
Work-life balance
Family structures are systemically different for male and female professors, said Ellen Kossek, an award-winning Krannert professor specializing in work-family-life research.
“When women take time out for childbirth, those wage gaps never catch up,” Kossek said. “Men staying in (work) have no career breaks or (won’t slow) down (their) career in terms of productivity or number of publications.
“They’re continually getting a higher pay if they’re getting promoted (or) going up for tenure a year or two earlier,” she said.
Sociology professor Mangala Subramaniam said that to get a promotion, professors need to network with other scholars and people in their discipline. Purdue encourages scholarly communication by providing professors funding to attend conferences, she said.
“Will (women engaged in childcare) be able to go to all conferences the same way as others who might not have that responsibility?”
Women with children lose the ability to network in conferences, Subramaniam said, which prohibits their visibility as a scholar and has implications on their recognition.
“All of these factors play into moving up your career trajectory,” she said. “That progression is related to salary.”
Childcare also prohibits women from keeping up with the demands of their job.
“Women in (academic) fields are often still primarily responsible for their children, and we found that this is obstructing them from keeping up with the demands of their research and teaching,” department of forestry and natural resources professor Zhao Ma said in a 2020 press release.
“Work-life balance was of particular concern,” the press release said about the pandemic’s impact on faculty. “Nearly twice as many female faculty were very dissatisfied with work-life balance than males, regardless of faculty rank, at 12.7% and 6.9% respectively.
“Female faculty and faculty who care for young children were far more dissatisfied (16.5%) with work-life balance than those who did not (9.5%).”
Department funding and male dominated fields
Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs Peter Hollenbeck said “more than 75% of full professors at Purdue are men,” and the general rule is full professors earn higher salaries than faculty members at lower ranks.
“The higher concentration of men at the full professor rank in combination with more men in disciplines that command higher salaries in the marketplace explains the differences in salaries,” he said, “not inequality.”
The College of Engineering, Krannert School of Management and College of Science had the highest percentages of full-time male faculty, at 81%, 82% and 78% respectively, according to Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty.
Subramaniam said women are more likely to be engaging in service work, like teaching, which is one of the reasons they don’t move from associate to full professors.
“(Women) do a lot more teaching, and they spend a lot more time teaching,” Subramaniam said. “In a (research) institution, this is not very well rewarded. What is rewarded is publication, research and grants.”
Sanders said departments that tend to bring in more money also have higher salaries.
The department, he said, is very glad when faculty bring in money through grants that either go towards their own salary or it supports the general operations of that department.
“That is rewarded in this system.”
The highest earner in the College of Engineering, professor Rakesh Agrawal, makes $499,132.34. In the College of Science, professor Wojciech Szpankowski makes $449,579.41. In Krannert, it is associate dean Karthik Kannan, who earns $606,741.17.
In the College of Health and Human Sciences, the highest earner, Dean Marion Underwood, makes $358,554.84. The College of Liberal Arts’ highest earner, Dean David Reingold, makes $348,504.54.
Merit pay
David Sanders, associate professor of biological sciences, said merit pay contributes to the wage gap. He said the system is “a bit opaque” because Purdue “(uses) a formula that they don’t reveal.”
The heads of every department, he said, are the ones responsible for allocating merit pay for their own department after the board of trustees and Purdue President declare the merit pay percentage for the current year.
“If you publish X number of papers, or bring in X number of grants or teach X number of courses, those are the points that add up,” he said. “So if you do not do so well, then you could get 2% (of your salary). Or if you did well, you could get 6%.”
Sanders said the problem with this system lies in the fact that the formula “doesn’t take into account what your current salary is.”
For example, he said, if someone made $100,000, they would make $6,000 with 6% merit pay on top of their salary while someone making $50,000 would be getting $3,000 merit pay for the same 6% merit.
“So what happens is, the rich get richer, and the not so rich, don’t get as rich.”
Sanders said Purdue should make merit pay “a more equitable system” and said it hasn’t “been a priority for the university.”
The merit rate for the next fiscal year, beginning July 1, will be 4%, according to a Purdue press release in December.
“Not just a Purdue issue”
Sanders said the wage gap is not just a Purdue issue, but a systemic one.
“(In society), we have traditionally valued the work performed by men more than the work performed by women,” Sanders said. “That has entered into the structure of our economic system, and part of that is that men were largely responsible for creating that structure.”
The wage gap issue doesn’t end with gender, Subramaniam said, as race and ethnicity widen the disparities. Statistics from the American Association of University Women, showed that women of color were underrepresented among high earners at universities. 22.2% of high earners were white women, 6% were Asian women, 0.8% were Black women and 0.8% were Hispanic women.
According to a Chronicle of Higher Education report, women with the same academic rank as men were paid 90 cents on the dollar compared to their male counterparts.
“93% of all reporting institutions pay men more than women at the same rank – a number that has been consistent for the last few years,” the report reads.
March 15 is national Equal Pay Day. This date symbolizes how far into the year women must work to earn what men earned in the previous year, according to the U.S. Census’ website.
“Because women earn less, on average, than men, they must work longer for the same amount of pay,” the website reads. “The wage gap is even greater for most women of color.”
What can institutions do?
Institutions should also provide incentives for men to be involved in caregiving, Kossek said.
“Some universities now are making men sign so that when they go on paternity leave,” she said, “they’re actually going to be involved in caregiving at least 50%.”
Subramaniam said there must be transparent systems of assessing performance.
“If you are transparent about the (salary process), and what we are rewarding and what we are not rewarding, we are much clearer and more consistent about how we look at faculty members’ records.
“A lot of associate professors engage in committee work or governance related work,” she said. “Where do we build that into recognizing it and rewarding it?”
Subramaniam said institutions need to also give more recognition to women faculty.
“Go look for the women who are doing the work and recognize them,” she said. “It’s not just telling them, ‘You’re doing great.’ That needs to get translated into something tangible in terms of a promotion or a recognition with an award.
“Can we do that a little bit more intentionally?”