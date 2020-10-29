The Black Cultural Center has scheduled a virtual tour of Puerto Rico to replace the spring break tour, which was canceled due to an earthquake and COVID-19.
“We worked hard to develop content for the tour and thought it would be wonderful to create the experience in a virtual context,” said Renee Thomas, director of the BCC. “The virtual research tour will give participants the opportunity to explore the complexities of race, politics and history and the impact of each upon Puerto Rican culture.”
The tour includes a range of different cultural learning experiences from Puerto Rican history and culture, multiple different cultural dances and a further understanding of the history of the African Diaspora — the mass dispersion of people from Africa to the Caribbean.
Jorge Arce, a cultural ambassador based in Puerto Rico, partnered with the BCC to create the virtual tour.
“I coordinated Purdue’s first tour of Puerto Rico in 2009 and the second tour in 2011. This is our third time putting on the event,” Arce said. “I have enjoyed working as a part of a team with Renee Thomas and Bill Caise, the assistant director of the BCC.”
While the first two tours were in person, organizers worked to capture the same engaging experience of past tours by implementing interactive elements whenever possible. Two different musical components will be involved in the tour: plena and bomba.
“Wednesday is going to be focused on plena. This is an African-Puerto Rican genre developed in Puerto Rico. We are going to touch base with the African Caribbean musical connection in relation to the African heritage in the Caribbean,” said Arce. Participants were asked to bring different musical instruments to engage with this genre through Zoom.
“Friday is going to be focused on bomba, which is more of an elegant dance, and students can participate wearing skirts,” Arce said.
Thomas said the bomba dance class will be offered virtually with the option for students to register to participate in the class at the Córdova Recreational Sports Center. The BCC will be providing traditional bomba skirts worn during the dance for those who register.
All events associated with the tour are free for any Purdue student or faculty member interested in learning more about Puerto Rican culture.
“So far we have had a very diverse audience,” Arce said of the tour. “Students and professors from different cultural backgrounds participated. People located in both Puerto Rico and the United States were able to participate.”
“The virtual project will have a real educational impact. I am excited about this new way to engage our community virtually,” Thomas said. “It is a great alternative for cultural learning. We are proud to be one of the first departments at Purdue to offer this type of virtual experience.”