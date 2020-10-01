In the week leading up to Indiana’s voter registration deadline, student-organized tables are becoming commonplace around campus, with several political organizations committing to help Purdue’s student population participate in democracy.
Anna Adamsson, a senior in the College of Liberal Arts and the president of Pi Sigma Alpha, said the club’s members are affiliated with the Purdue Votes Coalition.
“We’ve presented at nearly 150 classrooms,” Adamsson said. “Professors can ask for us and Purdue Votes to drop in on their online classes and give a presentation and talk about voter registration.”
Adamsson mentioned several other initiatives her group had taken to assist and encourage students to vote, including a voting toolkit.
“We’ve created a right-to-vote toolkit which contains a social media template, texting service, pre-recorded voting message and a four-page companion guide,” she said. “We’re also working to create the Bipartisan Boiler Show. It’s a student-run production that talks about elections and other civic engagements and why they’re important.”
The club had several plans for the period between the registration deadline and the election itself, Adamsson said.
“Later in the semester, we’ll be working to host ‘Pizza and Politics,’ where students can come and watch the debates while adhering to social distancing guidelines,” she said.
Pi Sigma Alpha is one of several organizations assisting the Purdue Votes Coalition to spike voter turnout particularly among students of color and STEM majors, demographics that are historically low according to data collected in the National Study of Learning, Voting and Engagement.
“Voting is a form of civic engagement,” said Essenam Lamewona, a junior in the College of Engineering and president of Purdue Immigrant Allies, which is helping to register voters. “And beyond that, it’s important to emphasize the importance of broader civic engagement and local elections.”
Lamewona said that beyond registration, PIA was involved in a mentorship program with Greater Lafayette Immigrant Allies to try to increase voter registration and awareness about immigration issues in the community.
Though Purdue Votes is nonpartisan, political organizations are motivating first-time voters as well.
Austin Barrow, a junior in the College of Engineering and the vice president of the Purdue chapter of Turning Point USA, a conservative nonprofit, said effective registration drives must target organizations outside of the political sphere.
“If you want to talk about registration, I think, you need to look outside most political organizations,” he said. “People who are interested enough to join these organizations are already registered.
“You need to reach out to disciplines like science, where people don’t really care about politics as much.”
Daniel Farrell, a senior in the College of Liberal Arts and president of Purdue College Democrats, said the club will table continuously until Monday’s registration deadline.
“We don’t really have a target demographic,” he said. “Our goal is to tap into people who have yet to register.”
Apart from the upcoming presidential elections, Farrell mentioned that PCD members are also involved in several local Democratic campaigns across the state. The group backs Woody Myers, the Democratic candidate for governor of Indiana who is challenging Republican incumbent Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Despite his group’s leanings, Farrell said PCD is not using specific issues to attract voters. More people voting is the objective, and only “hopefully for the right person,” he added, joking that they have registration flyers that encourage students to “scan to defeat fascism.”
Some organizations are also working with the college democrats at tables to increase the number of volunteers. Laura Gustafson, a sophomore in the College of Engineering and treasurer of Purdue Student Sustainability Council, said she wished her organization had done more.
“We haven’t been incredibly active,” she said, “but we’ve definitely been encouraging people to get registered.”
Gustafson hopes that PSSC will be more active in the weeks following the registration deadline, and that the organization might be able to help out at polling booths. She also highlighted the difficult choices that voters have to make this year.
“Things are odd this year,” she said. “On one hand you need to worry about absentee ballots getting there on time, and on the other you’ve got to stand in a line and potentially expose yourself to the virus.”
Tyler Swiezy, a senior in the Krannert School of Management and the president of Purdue College Republicans, said that his organization was unaffiliated with Purdue Votes.
“There’s a lot of overlap between us, Turning Point and Students for Trump,” he said. “We’re not really helping people outside our club, but we are encouraging our own members to get registered.”
PCR is affiliated with Students for Trump, Swiezy said, an unofficial student organization, to set up voter registration tables on campus.
Swiezy didn’t think it was his club’s sole responsibility to make sure that students were registered to vote. And PCR’s goals extend beyond a single election cycle, he said.
“Don’t let voter registration be the sole focus of your efforts,” he said. “You want to make sure that you are getting involved with things that are longer-lasting and have more solvency than just one election.”