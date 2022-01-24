The University Senate discussed Mental Health Action week, medically excused absences and a proposal to restructure the senate on Monday afternoon, but all three decisions were tabled until next month’s meeting.
Mental Health Action Week
Purdue Student Government President Shannon Kang and Purdue Graduate Student Government President Madelina Nuñez proposed a bill adding MHAW to the official Purdue University calendar.
“The goal is to institutionalize the focus on mental health,” Professor Alice Pawley said.
Provost Jay Akridge said he is worried that adding MHAW to the calendar might deviate from academic progress.
“I was fully supportive of the idea of adding Mental Health Action Week in some ongoing way to our university calendar,” Akridge said. “The academic calendar has a very particular purpose and I do have concerns about opening it up and adding information like this that while important, is not directly linked to the academic progress of a student.”
The senate agreed to revisit a revised version of the bill at the next meeting in February.
Medically Excused Absences
The senate rediscussed a bill proposed on Nov. 15 which proposes excused absences for students with serious mental or physical ailments, according to previous Exponent reporting.
The document was significantly revised and made more specific since the last meeting using inputs from the Dean of Students and the Student Disability Resource Center, according to Professor Thomas Seigmund, one of the endorsers of the proposal.
There were still some confusions regarding the language of the proposals. The senate decided to revise the proposal and discuss it at their next meeting.
Restructuring the Senate
Restructuring the senate has been a heated topic in the senate since its inception last year.
The Shared Governance Task Force, composed of Purdue staff, faculty and students, proposed the idea of restructuring the senate during the April board of trustees meeting, The Exponent previously reported.
The task force hopes to create a more equitable and efficient system of governance, said Deborah Nichols, a senator and task force member.
Many weren’t happy about the move to restructure and redistribute powers of curricula and education.
“This senate has been around 60 years, and it’s charged with the general powers and responsibilities which are associated with the educational objectives of Purdue University,” Professor David Koltick said.
The senate plans to vote on the bill to ban senate restructuring next month.