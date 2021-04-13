The largest sustainability student leadership summit since 2017 will be hosted online by the Purdue Student Government Thursday night.
The conference is expected to bring together 30 student representatives from 17 organizations and four faculty members. Participants will discuss the sustainability initiatives from each organization and will shift the sustainability movement at Purdue into a more unified student coalition, according to Samuel Zhang, a sophomore in the College of Engineering and the director of sustainability for PSG.
The summit’s primary topic will be the Carbon Neutrality movement at Purdue, a sustainability initiative that has acquired more than 3200 signatures for its petition, according to its page.
Zhang said a large problem that has existed in Purdue in the past is the disunification in student-led environmental organizations.
“There are so many student organizations on campus that are focused on sustainability, but we’re all fragmented,” Zhang said. “We’re all pursuing the same things. We want to work together.”
The key takeaway from this summit will be a memorandum of understanding, according to Zhang. This is an agreement between all the organizations and faculty attending the event, pledging recurring student leadership summits, to commit to further cooperation and collaboration in future semesters, he said. The memorandum will be signed by all members involved in the summit.
Rachel Cotner, a senior in the College of Engineering and the co-founder of West Lafayette Students for Climate Action, will be one of the evening’s speakers. She said there is currently no centralized location where students can go if they want to find information about sustainability at Purdue.
“If you’re an incoming freshman and you want to get involved with sustainability on campus, it could almost take you a year to figure out what’s going on,” Cotner said. “I can point people in the right direction, but upperclassmen are only here for so long.”
The University’s primary sustainability efforts can be found on its sustainability website, which details how Purdue aims to enact water, energy, waste and other sustainability-related initiatives. The campus planning and sustainability department began its Physical Facilities Master Plan in April 2020, which is broken up into five areas of concentration, which can be found here.
Although this summit is not open to the entire student body to participate in, Cotner said she hopes that by the end of the event, the summit’s plans to improve accessibility for sustainability related resources at Purdue will make it easier for other students to be a part of the sustainability efforts on campus.