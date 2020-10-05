As students found their seats in Stewart Center’s Loeb Playhouse, a screen displayed the food and wine expert of Netflix’s Emmy-winning series, “Queer Eye.”
Antoni Porowski chatted with moderator Will Evans, assistant director of health and wellness, over Zoom to a crowd of about 25 gathered students Friday night.
Porowski touched on his college experience.
“I was not cooking for myself if I’m perfectly honest,” Porowski said. “There was a lot of coffee. There were a lot of Subway sandwiches. I ate pizza like four days a week.”
Porowski sympathized with students who are not concerned with cooking when they have so much classwork. He said he is not one to give advice, but added eating clean and knowing exactly what ingredients are in food makes getting through the week a lot easier.
When the burden of stress weighs heavy, he said, therapy and being able to talk through issues is essential.
He said on “Queer Eye” people see him as being happy and uplifting, but added he isn’t like that all the time. By opening up, it is easier to confront the things that scare him.
“Younger generations, especially Gen Z, wear whatever they’re going through on their sleeve,” Porowski said, pointing to the students on the other side of the screen. “Vulnerability is so powerful because it allows you to connect with other people.”
Porowski stressed that college is a time for students to discover who they are — citing sexuality just as much as a career path.
Although he had known from early on that he could love a man just as much as the women he dated, it wasn’t until his twenties that he had his first boyfriend, saying college is where many people begin to experiment.
“There shouldn’t be any shame there,” he said. “Just be gentle with yourself. You’re allowed to change your mind.”
Porowski also opened up about what his relationships with his co-stars on “Queer Eye” have taught him, getting emotional about having to distance from his other co-stars.
“I’m sorry you guys,” he said. “It really f------ sucks. I really miss them. I miss them so much.”
One day short of finishing the first episode for season six, he said production was forced to stop because of the coronavirus. After taping episodes all over the world, Porowski said he was stuck in Texas.
Porowski lives in New York City, which was the epicenter of the pandemic at the time the show stopped filming. He and his boyfriend were forced to shelter in place in Austin.
Porowski said Ted Allen, his mentor and predecessor as food expert on “Queer Eye,” is a Purdue alum.
When Porowski wore a vintage cardigan – which caught his attention as it hung in his room, distracting him from Zoom – Allen saw it and realized it was a Purdue relic from the 1940s.
“If you guys have some kind of archives,” Porowski said. “I feel like it’s only responsible to send it to you.”
Porowski, self-described as “over-caffeinated and manic,” told more seemingly random stories before tying them back to some larger piece of advice — always promising “there’s a point to all this.”
In the first two weeks of his time in quarantine, Porowski posted 16 cooking videos to his Instagram, which he said was a stark change from the time before the pandemic struck.
He said he hadn’t had the chance to cook for himself in a long time. Between giving cooking advice and writing a cookbook, Porowski rarely spent time at home and devolved to “rating chicken tenders” with his agent from hotel to hotel.
Another welcome change in quarantine for Porowski was Neon, a mixed breed dog he got from a shelter that makes frequent appearances on his Instagram feed.
Training Neon has been one of Porowski’s pastimes during quarantine, among other things. He also became obsessed with scrambled eggs. Despite his status as a food expert, this was the first and only time in the hour that he really talked about cooking, sharing his recipe for scrambled eggs
“I add a little bit of water. The answer isn’t cream, extra yolks, or cheese. I cook them extra slow, and take them off the heat like a minute before they’re ready, so they’re still really nice and creamy. I put everything bagel seasoning on them, loads of fresh cracked pepper, and some chives,” he said.
“If you’re vegan, I’m sorry.”