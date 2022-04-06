Kip Tom, the former United Nations ambassador for Food and Agriculture, spoke about his seven-generation-owned family farm and the importance of data analytics in agriculture at the Presidential Dialogue on Tuesday.
Tom touches on family owned farm and the importance of data analytics
Tom, who served as chief of the United States Mission to the UN agencies in Rome from 2019-2021, spoke to Purdue President Mitch Daniels, who started the discussion with a backstory on his relationship with Tom.
“Our guest tonight and I go back quite a ways, and I’ve learned so much from him, as will you in the next half hour,” Daniels said, “But I think it’s fair to say that you got the public side of your life which has now led to so many great contributions in the town of Leesburg, where you hosted a no name first time candidate.”
Daniels continued by asking Tom to tell the story of his family's farm.
“Well, yeah, I’m not going to go into a lot of detail and it would take a long time talking about that story from 1837,” Tom said. “But when they landed in northern Indiana, they (Tom’s relatives) came with nine children on board.”
Growing up in a large family meant that he helped around the farm often, Tom said.
“I grew up in a family of five children, a brother and three sisters,” he said. “Mom and dad raised us on what was really typical on a Midwestern farm that was about 250 acres. We were dad’s workforce on the farm.”
Tom said he lost his brother while he was in college at Indiana University, after which he decided to come home and stay with his father and work on the farm. Tom and his family turned the 250 acres of farmland into an international power that has farms as far as Argentina.
A large part of his success, according to Tom, included placing a huge emphasis on data analytics. Tom’s parents were working with an economic professor here at Purdue in the early 60’s.
“If you go back in the early 50’s and 60’s, people didn’t keep books,” he said. “I remember that professor coming in and sitting at the kitchen table with my mother and my father.
“He presented them with this red ledger book where you could actually keep track of your income, your expenses, and what profits were, and what your estimated taxes would be regarding your cost of living and everything else.”
This meeting with the professor helped the Tom’s family realize that agriculture was more of a business rather than a lifestyle.
“I would say that that started the beginning of when we really started with this as a business, with that one simple step in the early 60’s,” he said.
Tom also emphasized the importance of the analytical side of the business in the agricultural industry.
“We made what I guess is the obvious observation here that data analytics needs to be about as universal as part of any education,” he said. “Any discipline has English composition as a whole, but there’s probably very few areas where (data analytics) would be more applicable than agriculture.”
Tom said in order for the agricultural economy to stay afloat, large farm companies and industries must take a firm hold on their data and use it to help create better yields of product for the future.
President Daniels asked Tom what the use of data would look like for the future of agriculture.
Tom replied that agriculture is manufacturing. He also emphasized that by understanding and using the data one has collected and created, the agriculture business as a whole can take full advantage of the resources and capital it has to offer and increase product yields.
“Let’s say maybe you have a defined set of resources which you have to manage in a structured manner with a predictable table,” he said. “You know, there’s a couple of elements that we can control, besides the weather. But if you can manage those other things, you can really tighten up the ability to drive up the outcome.”
Towards the end of the talk, Tom said throughout his life he learnt that education never ends and that in order to stay up to date with innovations in the field, one must be constantly “stretching themselves.”
“One thing I learned was that we’re never done educating ourselves,” he said. “I challenge each and one of you here tonight to continue once you leave this great institution, to continue to educate yourself, stretch yourself.”