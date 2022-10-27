Students may receive an extra day off during the spring semester after Purdue Graduate Student Government passed new legislation Wednesday.
Senator from the College of Engineering Somosmita Mitra proposed new legislation for a “Student Well-Being Day.” The document calls on the university to add this event to its calendar as a break for both undergraduate and graduate students from research or course-based activities.
While Mental Health Action Week is a student-organized event, Student Well-Being Day is intended to be coordinated through the university.
“A university sponsored and organized day for mental health is necessary,” the document reads.
The legislation drew on data from a variety of sources, including the graduate Student Experience in the Research University survey, to emphasize a need for recognition of mental health.
“Purdue Grad SERU indicated that 44% of Purdue graduate students cite emotional health problems as an obstacle to degree progress,” the document reads.
The bill was passed 38-2. As a joint resolution, this legislation will now be sent to Purdue Student Government to be voted on.
The revised budget for the 2022-23 academic year was also passed. One point of interest in the budget was that a secretary is no longer employed, which resulted in a $53,000 reduction for the Administrative section of the budget.
Next, a discussion was held to give senators a chance to request new paid software programs.
Purdue provides access to various software programs for both students and faculty. Through Information Technology at Purdue, software licenses for new, different programs can be requested. Some examples of software requested by senators during the meeting were: Otter, an audio transcription tool; Biorender, used for illustrations in biological applications; and Adobe, a design software.