Three students were scammed out of Purdue Basketball tickets in separate incidents on Saturday, according to West Lafayette Police Capt. Adam Ferguson.
Two students reported paying money for tickets to Sunday's Purdue vs. Rutgers game on a ticket exchange GroupMe through Venmo, and never received the tickets in return. One student paid $180 and the other paid $60, Ferguson said.
Another student reported that in addition to being scammed $70, her picture was being used by the account to scam other students.
The police have not determined how many people were responsible for the scam, and are pursuing multiple leads, Ferguson said.
Ferguson said this was the first time in the recent past multiple people had been scammed over the same game.
He recommended students use legitimate sites that offer buyer protection, rather than “chatting sites” such as GroupMe.
“I’d encourage anyone buying/selling anything to use more legitimate ticket exchanges and online marketplaces,” he said.
Only two of the victims were listed in police logs, and neither responded to email requests for comment.