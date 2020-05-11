As students won't be crossing the stage at Elliott Hall of Music for a traditional commencement ceremony this spring, Purdue has produced an at-home commencement package for graduates to enjoy with their families.
In addition to the "commencement in a box" every graduating student received — a package containing earned honor cords, medals and a commencement program — seniors will be able to hear their name called during their respective ceremonies, according to a Purdue News press release.
Like a normal commencement, the University is honoring six divisions of students, starting May 13. Each division has its own video, according to Purdue's commencement website, and students can listen along to hear their name called.
“Many individuals and groups have come together to produce and provide this on-demand commencement,” said Chris Pass, senior assistant registrar for academic records, commencement and graduation in the release. “We have produced a good alternative to an in-person commencement that the graduates, their families and friends will enjoy.”
Each undergraduate division will have a student responder, and Purdue President Mitch Daniels will speak at each ceremony in a prerecorded message.
The release notes that pharmacy students graduated earlier in April with permission, so that they could go on to support pharmacies during the pandemic.