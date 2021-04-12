Purdue received $10 million in grant funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. to launch the Indiana Digital Crossroads initiative, according to a Purdue News release. This initiative will expand one of Purdue’s data-science programs beyond West Lafayette.
The program, The Data Mine, is a group of 20 learning communities, each with 20 to 25 students, according to its website. Each of these communities seeks to apply data science to a specific field like agriculture, chemistry or sports analytics.
The grant-funded expansion of the program seeks to engage undergraduate students through regional data-science hubs and geographically based programs.
The first locations for these regional hubs will be Purdue University Fort Wayne and Purdue Polytechnic Institute in Anderson, the release states.
The grant-funded expansion of the Data Mine initiative will engage leading industries and high school students, according to the release. Students who participate in Indiana Digital Crossroads will hone their data-science skills through “immersive engagement with Indiana-based companies that will potentially lead to careers in Indiana,” the release reads.
Purdue is one of 16 Indiana colleges and universities receiving grants in the final phase of the Lilly Endowment’s recent initiative, Charting the Future for Indiana’s Colleges and Universities. This initiative was designed to help Indiana higher education institutions assess and address their most significant challenges.
As many Indiana high school students lack access to data science education resources, a key aspect of the initiative would involve outreach to these students, the release states. The initiative will also target undergraduate students who face barriers to data-science training.
“Part of the Indiana Digital Crossroads plan calls for outreach to educators to develop programs for high school students to understand why data science is important for their future,” Provost Jay Akridge said in the release. “We also will be addressing access to data science programs and careers for students in urban and rural school districts where such access is lacking.”