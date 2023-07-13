A new ride-share app is making its way to campus for the fall semester.
RIDES2U, a South Bend startup, will be available for Purdue students to use starting August, according to its website.
CEO and founder Chad Mastagh said he started RIDES2U because he has college-aged daughters and has faced a “scary reality” with other major ride-share services.
“I had sort of an ‘aha’ moment,” Mastagh said. “It was like one of those things you read about.”
One night, he had been sitting in his car in front of a bar in South Bend when he said a girl came stumbling over and thought Mastagh was her Uber driver. She tried to get into his car, but the doors were locked.
“I saw her face, the pure fear that something was wrong,” he said. “The fatherly piece of instinct kicked in.”
Mastagh said he had watched her walk down the street for a while, trying to get into other people’s cars before approaching him. He drove the girl back to St. Mary’s College and found some girls to help her to her dorm.
“This really resonated with me having daughters,” he said. “This is a crazy world, not that I’m able to fix all that. That was my moment, I think, where I can provide something better.”
He went to the IDEA Center at the University of Notre Dame, which provides help and funding to South Bend startups, according to its website. There, he came up with the idea for RIDES2U.
In June, RIDES2U won an $80,000 investment during the Elevate Nexus spring pitch competitions. The IDEA Center invested an additional $100,000 to “allow RIDES2U to expand to additional locations and finish (its) scalable app,” according to a LinkedIn post.
The goal isn’t to beat the bigger ride-share companies, Mastagh said.
“We’re a premium ride-share that’s focused on safety, high quality, reliable rides in areas and college communities that are underserved by the massive ride-share companies,” Mastagh said.
As a part-time driver for a ride-share company himself, Mastagh said bigger companies don’t care for their employees.
Drivers often turn down rides on college campuses, such as during game days or before breaks, because they don’t get a fair share of the fare.
“Even though you paid $235 to go to Chicago I might get $120,” Mastagh said. “It’s not worth the six hours of time, gas and tolls.
“They don’t care about their drivers.”
Some requirements RIDES2U has for its drivers include a visual inspection of the driver’s car, an interview with the driver and a vehicle maintenance inspection every year.
Mastagh said on top of normal community members, he tries to hire people like pastors, teachers, parents, police officers, firefighters and people that parents can trust their kids with.
“I like to say that we treat our drivers like family,” he said, “so you can trust us with yours.”
During the inspections and interviews, Mastagh said one question he keeps in mind is “Do I want my wife and kids in this car?”
Something that sets RIDES2U apart from other ride-share companies, Mastagh said, is shared ride ability.
A shared ride allows clients to book rides with strangers for a lower cost.
“It’s still paying our driver fairly and usually brings the price down less than Uber or Lyft.”
Parents are able to link their accounts and reserve rides for their students, but the accounts remain separate.
“Even though they’re linked together, mom and dad still don’t see the rides you do on your own time,” Mastagh said. “They only see the rides that they pay for.”
Currently, RIDES2U functions through a web-based app, but Mastagh has plans to shift over to Apple and Android app stores by the beginning of the fall semester. The app will allow drivers to pick which rides they want and gives users the opportunity to reserve a ride with their favorite driver.
Students only have the opportunity to drive for RIDES2U if they are 21 and have had a license for over two years.
If they don’t meet those requirements but want to be involved, they can become student ambassadors by emailing Customerservice@rides2u.com or messaging @rides2u on Instagram.
“We’re looking for enthusiastic individuals who are social media savvy, eager to share their experiences and ready to enjoy exciting perks as part of our dedicated team,” the RIDES2U website says.
When looking at areas to expand to, Mastagh said he pulled out a map of all the college towns in Indiana within 50 to 200 miles of a major airport.
But it’s not just about the customer, Mastagh says its also about the worker.
Mastagh said he likes to say RIDES2U is like the Costco of ride-share apps. People like Costco because the workers are treated better, resulting in a better overall experience for both the workers and the customers.
“We’re paying (drivers) fairly, we’re treating them better,” Mastagh said, “and in turn you have a better, safer experience.”