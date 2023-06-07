The login process for Purdue student services, such as Brightspace and MyPurdue, will change from the current BoilerKey to Purdue Login beginning June 27.
The new login system will still be two-factor authentication and will continue to use the Duo Mobile app, like BoilerKey used, according to Purdue’s IT website.
Instead of the “pin,push” passwords used in BoilerKey, the new login system will use students’ Purdue Career account to login.
The web page warns students to make sure they know their Purdue Career account username and password. If students don’t know, they should go to boilerbot.purdue.edu to reset it by June 23.
The page also recommends students register their phone number for self-recovery on their MyPurdue account.
“These changes are being made to create a more standard login experience that is more inclusive to all Purdue campuses and provides better security,” the web page says.