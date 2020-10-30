Students wanting to switch from on-campus learning to Purdue’s online-only option will have to prove a “significant change” qualifies them for an online spring semester.
An email sent to students Thursday night details further requirements students must fulfill if they wish to enroll in online classes next semester.
University Residences will follow standard processes for canceling housing contracts, which means students who cancel their spring semester on-campus housing plans may face high fees.
“If you decide you don’t want to be here on the West Lafayette campus,” Barb Frazee, vice provost for student life, said via previous Exponent reporting, “but you’re going to continue as a Purdue student, you can buy out your contract. That’s 75% of your housing and then 75% of the lowest meal plan.”
Students will be required to prove a description of the “significant change” that qualifies them to move to the online option next semester, according to the email, and Purdue may request additional documentation describing that change.
Those who choose the online option will not be permitted to access “learning and living spaces” on campus, the email states.
Exceptions will not be made for students living in the area but who are still participating in jobs, clubs or other activities on campus, according to the email.
“Exceptions will not be made for students who are approved to move into the Fully Online Option,” the email reads, “and feel their on-campus job, volunteer work, course or club/activity warrants their attendance on the West Lafayette campus.”
Students will be required to agree to a version of the Protect Purdue Pledge tailored to online students and have until 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 13 to submit requests for an exception.