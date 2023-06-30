A yearlong legal fight over President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan came to an end Friday after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the president’s plan was unconstitutional.
The executive order would have forgiven up to $10,000 of student debt for those earning less than $125,000. Under this plan, 45% of borrowers would have their debts fully repaid, according to Biden.
Only a month after the plan was announced, multiple states, led by Nebraska, filed suit against the Biden administration, alleging the plan was unconstitutional and federal overreach.
Biden’s executive authority relied on language invoked in the Higher Education Relief Opportunities For Students Act of 2001. The act says the secretary of education “may waive or modify” any provision of federal student loan programs.
But the secretary may only do this when “in connection with a war or other military operation or national emergency.”
Nebraska alleged the Biden administration had taken the wording of the bill too far and that the order violated the separation of powers clause of the U.S. Constitution. This, it argued, is because it allowed the president to curtail Congressional authority by granting too much authority to his secretary.
A 6-3 majority of the court’s conservative justices, written by Chief Justice John Roberts, agrees with Nebraska.
“The secretary asserts that the HEROES Act grants him the authority to cancel $430 billion of student loan principal,” Roberts wrote. “It does not.”
Although the act allowed the secretary to waive existing regulations in financial aid programs, the court argued the secretary could not rewrite whole statutes “from the ground up.”
But Justice Elena Kagan, writing the dissent, argued the court was misinterpreting the original intent of the wording in the HEROES Act.
The secretary waiving student loan debt during a national pandemic was enough to satisfy the wording, Kagan argued.
The loan plan was already put on a moratorium by a district court in Texas. But now, the 20 million people the Biden administration claimed would be eligible for relief will have to look elsewhere.
Meanwhile, although not many students were on campus Friday, many of those who were expressed disappointment in the ruling.
“I don’t have any loans myself,” Nikhil Savio said, “but many of the people I know do.”
The doctoral candidate said he supported Biden’s plan because of the number of people he knows who are struggling with debt.
“I think it’s very sad (the court) did this,” he said. “The loans should very much be canceled.”
Philly Leon, a senior in psychology, agreed with him.
“Thankfully I have no student debt,” he said, ”but so many people can’t afford to go to colleges they want to, and it's not fair.”