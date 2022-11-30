President Mitch Daniels mentioned the Bible verse “let there be light” at his last Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.
Hundreds of students, faculties and families gathered to witness the tree lighting at the Purdue Memorial Union Wednesday evening.
“The savior would say and reference over and over again that ‘I am the light of the world and those who follow me will no longer walk in darkness but be children of the light,’” Daniels said.
“In 1975, a community member called the Union and offered their tree for the Purdue Student Union Board to use,” said Dev Patel, the Vice President of Finance and Logistics of PSUB and a junior in the College of Engineering. ”That year, the tree was removed from his yard at no cost, and PSUB received our first donated Christmas tree.”
Patel said that in the start, the Union trees were shipped from various places, but over time the Union tree has come from sources closer and closer to Indiana. Since 1975, trees have been obtained locally from the Greater Lafayette area, and this year was no different.
Daniels said he looks forward to the tree lighting every year.
“We are going to light more than a tree here tonight,” he said. “We will be better seekers of knowledge and will not hide our light under a bushel. (Instead) try to be all equally seekers of peace and goodness and goodwill to all.”
After the tree was lit, Purdue Soundtracks A Cappella, the first co-ed A Cappella group on campus, performed for the first time at the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. They sang Christmas songs with their own twists of beatboxing and varying harmonies.
The group sang traditional Christmas tunes like “Mary did you Know” and beatboxed to “Carol of the Bells.”
“[Singing] is something that brings a lot of people together and spreads a bit of cheer together, especially because you know at college, it is finals season and it can be kind of stressful,” said Petra Schwaab, a sophomore in the College of Engineering and secretary of Purdue Soundtracks A Cappella.