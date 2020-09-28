The “Piano Man” is moving up the hill.
“I was overjoyed,” Bruce Barker said of the moment when Where Else’s owner offered him to play at the bar on Thursdays, as he did at the recently shut-down nightclub, Neon Cactus, where he performed for nearly 25 years.
Barker said part of the reason he played on Thursdays was because he didn’t want to miss his kid’s baseball game, along with other things they do on the weekends.
“I don’t think I’m gonna change much,” he said. “I’m kinda old-school. I enjoy singing the older songs, and I think I’m just gonna try to keep that vibe.
“I don’t anticipate learning WAP,” he joked, referring to the popular rap song by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.
Jordan Hassan, the owner of Where Else, said he contacted Barker about three weeks ago. He’s wanted Barker to move “up the hill” for years, he said.
The room Barker will be playing in can hold only half of its full capacity of 350 because of county restrictions. Barker said he likely wouldn’t wait until 9 p.m. to start playing, as he did at Neon Cactus, because of restrictions on bars that mandate midnight closing times.
Though the restrictions and the safety concerns of operating a nightclub during a pandemic caused Neon Cactus to close, Hassan said he’s not concerned at all about Where Else closing, and that the bar will “make it through.”
Barker said although he will have to acclimate to the new room in which he’ll play, “I’d like to capture the feeling and the vibe” of Neon Cactus.
“He’s a top performer,” Hassan said. “Anyone who’s experienced his shows down at the Cactus, you can guarantee your bottom dollar ... you will have a good time just as you did before.”