Following Purdue President Mitch Daniels' announcement Tuesday evening, one student immediately rented a U-Haul to pack his belongings and go home.

Dylan Sasser, a freshman in the Polytechnic Institute, said his initial plan was to fly home to southern Georgia today for a few days and come back afterwards. Now, he's packing up a U-Haul for the 14-hour drive home back to southern Georgia.

"Since they're making classes online, I'm driving home and taking all my stuff home and staying," he said.