Editor's note: Follow along here for updates on the University's plans following its Tuesday announcement to transition to online classes indefinitely after spring break due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
11:30 a.m. Wednesday
Purdue Bands & Orchestras will move completely to online learning on March 23, according to a statement from Jay Gephart, director of Purdue Bands & Orchestras. The rest of the spring semester concerts and events have been cancelled.
10:20 a.m. Wednesday
In the wake of Purdue President Mitch Daniels' announcement that the University would transition to online instruction after spring break, the athletics department confirmed it has no plans to alter or cancel future events.
"We will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation," said Chris Peludat, associate athletics director for marketing and fan experience.
In an email Tuesday, the University announced it would suspend all University-sponsored events involving external visitors through the end of the semester due to the spread of COVID-19. The department's comment indicates this section of the announcement does not extend to athletic events.
Purdue is set to travel to Indianapolis Thursday to play in the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament, and the University is likely to host the first two rounds of the National Invitational Tournament if Purdue receives a bid on Sunday. Purdue's spring sports, such as baseball and softball, are returning to campus after spring break to begin their conference seasons.
The athletic department's decision comes a day after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that all athletic events from the high-school level up through professional sports would be played without spectators and the Ivy League and Mid-American Conferences canceled their conference basketball tournaments in response to the spread of the virus.
Rutgers University announced Wednesday morning that fans would not be allowed to attend home games due to concerns over the virus.
Ben Turner, strategic communications director for baseball, said there would be no "additional comments from coaches at this time."
The University could not provide comment about how the announcement would affect Purdue Grand Prix, as that event is not within the athletics department's jurisdiction.
10:10 a.m. Wednesday
Four additional cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Johnson and Howard counties by the Indiana State Department of Health. Johnson has three positive cases, while Howard has one, according to the ISDH.
The ISDH website noted it has administered 43 tests for coronavirus as of Wednesday morning.