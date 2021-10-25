About 40 members of Beta Theta Pi volunteered to shave their heads Friday to raise money for cancer research in an event called “Buzz-a-Beta.”
Tommy Rzeszutko, a junior in Krannert School of Management and the fraternity’s community service chair, was one of the first to shave his head. Rzeszutko said members who volunteered to shave their heads were given a goal to raise $550, and those who didn’t volunteer had a goal of $100. Many students who shaved their heads also said that they plan on doing it again next year.
All the funds went to the Tyler Trent Endowment, and the Purdue Center for Cancer Research matched the amount that was raised. The goal of the fraternity was to raise $15,000 to be matched by the center.
“We wanted it to be something local so we can make an impact in West Lafayette,” he said.
Rzeszutko said on Thursday $43,000 had been raised thus far, putting the matched total at $86,000.
The event began last year when the Tyler Trent Endowment was first created. Trent was a Purdue student from Carmel, Indiana who lost his battle to osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, and died on January 1st, 2019. He was heavily involved on campus and was dedicated to spreading awareness on cancer research. Trent was the first student member on the Director’s Advancement Board for the Purdue Center of Cancer Research.
“Tyler Trent is such an icon, and in a few years, the new students may not know who Tyler Trent is, so we hope that this event can continue his legacy by giving him light and showing what the Purdue spirit is all about,” said Jared Schingel, a junior in the College of Engineering and one of the organizers of the event.
Jerry Alberts, the chief development officer for the Purdue Center for Cancer Research, said the event was making a difference with respect to cancer research.
“It’s a tremendous movement by the students to be able to support cancer research here at Purdue and honor their loved ones who have either passed or survived cancer,” he said.
The center has been on campus for over 40 years, Alberts said, and is trying to focus on “drug discovery” to treat how cancer attacks the cells.
In honor of Tyler Trent, the center has three new initiatives in osteosarcoma research. Trent himself also aided in the research of identifying and destroying osteosarcoma cancer cells.
“Before Trent passed away, he donated his spinal osteosarcoma tumors, and these tumor cells will be tested using Dr. Nolte and Dr. Turek’s biodynamic imaging in the hope that it will help current and future patients,” he said.
The event was very meaningful for those who participated, as many who had their heads shaved did so to honor a relative or friend who had to fight cancer.
“I decided to shave my head because my friend Lauren passed away from cancer this summer, so I wanted to shave my head in honor of her,” Gabriel Vaughn, a sophomore in the College of Education, said.
Vaughn said the event brought the Purdue community together at a time that was really needed.
“I think it’s a really cool thing that we can get together and raise $40,000, so $80,000 in retrospect,” he said. “Especially because there’s a lot of bad light on Greek life with everything going on. I think it’s a great thing for us to come together and raise money for cancer research and do something for a good cause.”