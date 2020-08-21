The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office confirmed that it broke up a party at an apartment complex north of campus early Thursday because a group gathered potentially in violation of the Protect Purdue Pledge.
Police found around two dozen Purdue students gathered inside an apartment at the 3000 block of Desoto Drive, just north of Sagamore Parkway West in the Lark West Lafayette apartment complex.
The partiers were thought to be in violation of the Protect Purdue Pledge by officers. The pledge instructs students to maintain safe distance from and wear masks around others beyond their roommates.
"Approximately 20 to 30 people were at the party inside the residence and not wearing masks," said Chief Deputy Terry Ruley in an email Friday morning. "The hosts told officers they were aware of the Purdue pledge they signed before coming back to school."
Officers responded to a noise complaint around 1 a.m. that was filed by a resident of the nearby Colony Pines Subdivision. The sheriff's department responded because the area is unincorporated territory outside West Lafayette's boundaries.
A representative for Lark West Lafayette did not confirm whether the address is within their company's network of complexes. Lark is a combination of what were previously The Avenues North and Copper Beech Baywater.
"We have nothing to discuss at this moment in time," the representative said.
The case has been forwarded to the Office of the Dean of Students, Ruley said.
Dean of Students Katie Sermersheim did not immediately return a request for comment Friday morning.
The busted party follows strict additions to the Student Code of Conduct made Wednesday that categorize off-campus parties as violations equal in severity to academic dishonesty and theft.
"Plainly stated, hosting or attending gatherings and parties where social distancing is not possible and masks are not worn represent violations of the Protect Purdue Pledge," Sermersheim said in a statement to students announcing the updated code of conduct. "If you don’t abide by rules, there is no place for you here."
After 36 attendees of a Circle Pines Cooperative party were busted by the Purdue University Police Department at 11 p.m. Wednesday, the University announced Thursday they had been summarily suspended for violating the Protect Purdue Pledge.
The suspension also applies to the co-op itself, Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty clarified. The suspended students, some of whom are freshmen, have an opportunity to appeal the decision within 10 University business days.
The ultimate sanctioning, which includes the duration of the suspension, will be delivered at a later hearing.
This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.