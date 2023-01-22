Warm, bright orange hues of an Italian countryside painted on seven large canvases hung on the wall directly across the entryway of a gallery in Pao Hall Thursday evening.
Having started Jan. 9 and continuing until Friday, the Patti and Rusty Rueff Galleries are hosting an exhibit called “Legacies: Remembering Foundational Art Department Faculty.” The event honors professors who have died recently.
Thursday’s reception celebrated deceased professors Laura Drake, George Geahigan, Robin Kraft, Arne Kvaalen, Al Pounders, Ralph Scarcelli and Linda Vanderkolk.
The venue was filled with the families and friends of the artists and art lovers alike.
Robert Sabol, associate head of the Rueff School of Design, Art, and Performance, stood in the east gallery for the exhibit’s opening reception and addressed a crowd of about 80 people, which spilled out into the hallway.
Vanderkolk, one of the deceased artists who taught in the arts department for 29 years, worked as a continued lecturer when Sabol was the department chair. According to Sabol, Vanderkolk often worked late into the night.
“I would be walking down the hallway on the third floor, and Linda would be literally down on the floor like this,” Sabol said as he got down on one knee and faced the wall to show what he saw her doing. “And she would have work here all the way down the hall.”
He said this was when Vanderkolk was teaching an art foundations course.
“(She was) looking at this student work and moving it around and rearranging things,” he said while shuffling imaginary papers while still on the floor, “sharing her knowledge … and sharing what good quality artwork looks like because you’re trying to bring that out of (the students).”
Scarcelli, who was a professor in the arts department for 50 years, also had a creative thought process.
John Scarcelli, his son, said his father was heavily inspired by nature. One of his pieces was influenced by the stacking of rocks by a river.
“He did a lot of paintings of the Rocklin landscape and water,” Scarcelli said about an iron sculpture behind him.
Former students who stayed in touch with the professors also attended the event. Randy Ross, who owns a custom framing community in Lafayette, remembers meeting Pounders when he was applying to Purdue.
“I had to show my portfolio,” he said. “This young guy, he comes in, he sits at this table and he sits down looking through (the portfolio). He found some nice things to say and then goes, ‘All right. Well, we’ll accept you.’”
Gabriele Dillmann, a faculty member in the department of philosophy, said she got an email about the event and decided to come.
“Even though it was called ‘Legacies,’ I did not know they were deceased,” she said.
Dillmann said she owns the Bank of Brazil in Brazil, Indiana, which she plans on turning into a nonprofit art gallery. She attended the event to scout artists for potential exhibits in her gallery.
“I live for the fine arts,” Dillmann said.