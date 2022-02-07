A West Lafayette woman is accused of threatening to put Purdue women's basketball head coach Katie Gearlds, with whom she reportedly lived while attending Purdue, "eight feet underground."
Lindsey Diane Baker, 39, of the 1600 block of Lionheart Lane, was charged Monday with two felony counts of stalking and one of intimidation after Gearlds reported ongoing harassment and threats.
Gearlds, 37, filed a protection order against Baker on Sept. 29, which alleged that her "acquaintance" Baker repeatedly sent messages via email and social media to Gearlds and her family members from July to September, according to court documents affiliated with the protection order.
This is the second protection order Gearlds has filed against Baker. The first was in Marion County in 2013, which expired in 2018.
Indiana State Police detectives spoke with Baker in mid-July, according to a probable cause affidavit. Baker admitted she "had been contacting Gearlds but did not intend to harm her." Eight days later, Gearlds told police she started getting threatening emails from another account that she believed Baker was behind "based on the context."
Court documents affiliated with the protection order include 12 screenshots of emails not date-stamped sent from Baker's account and later from one using the name "Lauren Gearlds."
Five of the emails included threats. One threatened to shoot her and another said the sender knows where Gearlds' parents are. A few of the subject lines say "I will ruin your recruiting."
Gearlds said in the court documents that Baker is someone "she allowed to stay with her" before she became a Purdue coach last year.
"This has been going on for years, and (she) still finds a way to get a message to me and let me know she is still out there," the document reads.
Baker played basketball at Purdue between 2000 and 2005, according to her LinkedIn page, before she held a series of jobs in which she moved from Indianapolis, Honolulu, Illinois, Dallas and, most recently, West Lafayette.
Gearlds reportedly received the “unwanted communication” on social media and in emails since July, according to court documents.
Despite the protection order, Gearlds allegedly received additional emails from Baker in December.
Gearlds later received three threatening emails, two of which detailed “bullets or shooting Gearlds through the heart.”
Tippecanoe County Jail records show state police arrested Baker on Friday afternoon, and she is being held without bond as of Monday afternoon.